‘Rs 15 Lakh credited to your account’: Watch Congress celebrates April Fool’s Day as ‘Happy Jumla Diwas’

“Rupees 15 Lakh has been credited to your AC, India has created so many jobs that aliens from Mars are working here, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have swept Punjab National Bank in support of PM Narendra Modi’s Swachch Bharat” – these were some jibes taken by Congress at the BJP on April fools day. The first tweet in the series read, “PM-MyGovt An amount of INR 15,00,000.00 has been CREDITED to your A/C on 01/04/2018 towards Acche Din. Ref No. http://BJP00000420.Total Avail.bal INR 0.00 Here are some other BREAKING NEWS stories trending this hour: #HappyJumlaDivas.”

The hashtag ‘HappyJumlaDivas’ soon became top Twitter trend and has been tweeted for at least 23 thousand times so far. “The BJP has just released its campaign slogan for 2019. Do let them know what you think of it. #HappyJumlaDivas, (sic)” Congress tweeted.

“Worried about price rise? The Modi Govt has just shared a tip on how to tackle it. #HappyJumlaDivas,” Congress tweeted with a photo which read: ” Bahut hui mehngai ki maar, ab karo BJP pe palatwar”

After wooing voters with big fat promises of Employment, Lower Inflation, 15 Lakhs support and what not, the Modi govt terms them all as Jumlas. The convenience with which the govt transforms Promises to Jumlas is extraordinary. Today is the day for the Govt. #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/WadLYYMfU6 — Youth Congress (@IYC) April 1, 2018



“Thanks to the Modi govt for eradicating corruption from the very roots. Jay Shah too says thanks. #HappyJumlaDivas,” it said in another tweet.

Indian Youth Congress, another wing associated to the Grand Old Party, released a video slamming Modi. The tweet by the IYC read: “After wooing voters with big fat promises of Employment, Lower Inflation, 15 Lakhs support and what not, the Modi govt terms them all as Jumlas. The convenience with which the govt transforms Promises to Jumlas is extraordinary. Today is the day for the Govt. #HappyJumlaDivas. (sic)”

During 2014 General Elections campaign, BJP leaders had said Rs 15 Lakh will can be deposited to accounts of all Indians if all Black Money were recovered. However, after coming to power, party president Amit Shah termed campaign pitch as a ‘Chunaavi Jumla’ (election slogan). The Congress mounted the attack on PM Modi and BJP using this occasion of April fools day.