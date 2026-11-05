The residents of Indiabulls Enigma in Gurugram’s Sector 110 were shocked when they received an electricity bill of Rs 93 lakh, The Indian Express (IE) reported. The bill, received on October 27, included Rs 50 lakh in previous dues that the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) said it could not account for.

The issue was raised four days later when residents faced a three-hour disruption despite paying the current bill of Rs 43.45 lakh, according to the IE report. Following the power outage, the RWA approached a Gurugram court, which restrained the electricity distribution company from cutting or curtailing supply to the complex.

Where Did the Rs 50 Lakh Dues Come From?

The IE report mentioned that the bill pertained to a period before the residential complex was fully handed over to the residents by the builder. The RWA general secretary said, “The bill was raised from 2024 onwards. The full charge was handed over from the builder to the RWA in April 2026.”

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He further told IE, “This was an abnormal figure. We’re dependent on monthly payments made to us by residents. We were shocked at how the bill was so high.”

Upon further examination, the RWA found that out of the total Rs 93 lakh, Rs 43.45 lakh was for current monthly consumption, while the remaining amount comprised previous dues. The general secretary stated that the builder had been regularly paying the bills and that the RWA was unsure about the source of the remaining Rs 50 lakh.

The RWA later found that the disputed amount had been listed under a sundry account. “We discovered that charges for non-domestic consumption, including the clubhouse and restaurant, had been added. We don’t even have a restaurant as of now. They added whatever charges they wanted and prepared the bill,” the general secretary said.

What the Court Said

In court, the RWA highlighted an imminent threat of further disconnections, which could disrupt essential services such as lifts, water pumps, common lighting, and emergency facilities for the 562 families living in the complex.

On November 2, the court restrained Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) from disconnecting, interrupting, or curtailing electricity supply to the complex. The ad-interim injunction was made subject to the RWA paying all current and future monthly consumption charges.

Civil Judge (Junior Division) Ayush Garg in an order dated November 2 said, “… Electricity is an essential amenity indispensable to basic human existence and community habitation. If supply is abruptly disrupted over disputed past arrears of Rs 50,33,124.02 pending notice to the defendants, irreparable injury and extreme hardship will be caused to hundreds of innocent residents, senior citizens, and patients”.

“Consequently, a prima facie case and balance of convenience exist in favour of the plaintiff, and the object of granting an ad-interim injunction would be defeated by the delay of issuing notice in the first instance,” the court added.

The court further ruled that in the meantime, DHBVN is restrained from disconnecting, interrupting, or curtailing electricity supply to the residential complex on account of non-payment of the disputed amount, “subject to the condition that the plaintiff association shall continue to regularly deposit all current and future monthly electricity consumption charges as and when billed.”

When contacted, a DHBVN spokesperson told IE that the demand had been raised after an audit found pending dues against commercial load use.

The spokesperson further said that, “The demand was raised on July 3 by the audit wing, which has now been stayed and will be complied with. Regular consumer bills will continue to be charged and supply will be as per usual. The Rs 50 lakh demand is subject to further court orders and can be claimed against the builder as well with interest.”