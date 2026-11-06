US stocks suffered a massive sell-off on Thursday, wiping out more than $3 trillion in market value in a single day, according to the Financial Times. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 plunged 6.4% as investors grew concerned that the Democrats’ sweeping victory in the US midterm elections could slow down the artificial intelligence (AI) spending boom that has driven Wall Street’s rally this year.

The dramatic fall came after Democrats scored a major victory over President Donald Trump’s Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Investors fear that the newly elected lawmakers could introduce stricter rules for the technology industry and put the brakes on the rapid expansion of AI data centres.

According to Financial Times calculations based on FactSet data, the fall in the market value of the S&P Composite 1500, which tracks publicly listed US companies, was the biggest since the turn of the millennium.

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The S&P 500, which tracks some of America’s biggest publicly listed companies, fell 4.4%. It was its worst trading session since the market turmoil following Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariff announcements last year.

Nvidia loses over $400 billion as chip stocks tumble

Technology and semiconductor companies were among the worst hit, with investors rushing to sell shares of companies that had benefited from the AI boom.

Nvidia, the chipmaker at the centre of the AI rally, fell 9.3%, wiping more than $400 billion off its market value in a single day.

Other major semiconductor companies also recorded heavy losses. Qualcomm shares dropped 9.5%, while Broadcom fell 10% and Micron declined 17%.

Memory chipmakers were hit even harder. Sandisk and Western Digital, two of the stock market’s strongest performers this year, plunged 22% and 17%, respectively.

“The big election outcome was, especially with the Democrats winning a lot of the governorships, that the slowdown of the data center buildout is the real key theme that’s going to stick,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut in a statement to Reuters.

Several analysts believe Thursday’s steep losses could lead to further selling in the coming sessions, with Asian markets likely to face pressure next.

Tesla and SpaceX shares also fall sharply

The sell-off was not limited to technology and semiconductor companies. Shares of several other major US businesses also fell during Thursday’s trading session.

Caterpillar, the world’s largest heavy machinery manufacturer, dropped 6.4%, while retail giant Walmart lost 1.1%.

Companies owned by Elon Musk also faced another difficult trading session.

Tesla shares fell 10.8% on Thursday, adding to a 3.3% decline on Wednesday.

SpaceX also dropped 9.1%, after falling 3.8% in the previous session. Both companies are based in Texas, where Democrats won the governor’s race and secured their first Senate seat in more than 30 years.

Why Democrats’ victory has worried AI investors

The main concern among investors is that newly elected Democratic lawmakers could make it harder for technology companies to build new data centres.

Several Democrats who won their elections had campaigned against the rapid expansion of data centres in their states. Investors fear that their policies could slow down new projects and affect the huge investments expected in AI infrastructure.

The concern comes at a time when Wall Street has been counting on technology companies to continue spending heavily on AI chips, servers and data centre facilities. This spending has helped raise earnings expectations and pushed several stocks to record highs this year.

However, investors are now questioning whether the spending boom can continue at the same pace.

“Guys who would normally be bargain-hunting, excited by these low prices, they’re not jumping in . . . everyone’s hiding out in cash,” said the chief executive of a New York brokerage to the Financial Times.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Vincent Mortier, chief investment officer at Amundi, said the gains in US stocks following the Democrats’ victory and their takeover of Congress had lasted only briefly.

He said the market’s initial positive reaction had been a short-lived ‘honeymoon’ for investors.

Mortier added that the fall in technology stocks had been “harsh and quick as the fundamental question marks resurface under the microscope of the new political US picture, data centres backlash, new regulation”

Democratic lawmakers have called for limits on data centres

Statements from some of the newly elected Democratic lawmakers have added to concerns about the future of AI infrastructure in the US.

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic senator-elect from Michigan, has called for a “full-on pause” in the development of advanced AI systems.

He has argued that “you’re seeing the pace of technological development outpace the pace of safety”.

Incoming South Carolina senator Annie Andrews has also proposed a two-year ban on the construction of new data centres.

She said the move was needed to prevent local communities from “getting steamrollered” by “incredibly wealthy, powerful companies”.

These proposals have raised concerns among investors who believe stricter rules could affect the pace at which technology companies expand their AI operations.

The election result has also drawn criticism from some investors with major holdings in technology companies.

Data centre companies face growing opposition

The sell-off also spread to some of the biggest technology companies, including those that had managed to avoid Wednesday’s decline in AI stocks.

Amazon and Alphabet shares each fell 2.2%. The Nasdaq 100, which tracks 100 of the biggest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq, dropped 6.4%, wiping out $2.5 trillion in market value.

The latest fall suggests that investors are beginning to take the growing opposition to data centre construction more seriously.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.