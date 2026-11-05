The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in six states and Union Territories, with the final voter lists scheduled to be published on January 21, 2027. The exercise will cover Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The revision aims to update existing voter lists by adding eligible voters and removing ineligible names. It will also allow advance applications from people who will become eligible to vote on April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027.

Who will be covered

The SSR will be conducted in states and Union Territories where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has already been completed. The EC has asked the chief secretaries of these states and UTs to ensure adequate manpower and resources for the exercise.

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The Commission said the move is intended to enrol left-out, young and first-time eligible voters. It will also facilitate enrolment with reference to the qualifying date of January 1, 2027.

“Now, in order to facilitate the enrolment of eligible electors with reference to the qualifying date of 1st January, 2027 along with seeking advance applications for the three subsequent qualifying dates of 1st April, 1st July & 1st October, 2027, the Commission hereby directs that the existing electoral rolls shall be revised,” the EC said in its communication to chief electoral officers.

The revision will be carried out under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Difference between SSR and SIR

The SSR involves updating the existing electoral rolls through additions and deletions. In contrast, the Special Intensive Revision, launched in 2025 and still underway in some regions, involves preparing the electoral rolls afresh.

The EC had skipped the annual SSR in 2026 because it was carrying out the SIR in phases. With the SIR now completed in the six states and UTs, the Commission has moved to the regular revision process.

Key dates for voters

According to the schedule, the rationalisation or rearrangement of polling stations must be completed by November 20. The draft electoral rolls will be published on November 30.

Voters will then have a month—from November 30 to December 30—to file claims and objections regarding the draft rolls. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 21, 2027.

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Roll revision in other states

Last month, the EC had ordered the SSR in several states and Union Territories where the SIR has been completed, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. Assam, where the EC decided not to conduct the SIR, was also included.

For states and UTs where the SIR is ongoing or has recently been completed—such as Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Delhi, Tripura and Telangana—the SSR schedule will be announced later.

The EC also said that for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, where the SIR has not yet begun, the roll revision schedule will be announced in due course, keeping weather conditions in view.