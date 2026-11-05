Delhi Building Collapse: At least two people have died and several others are feared trapped after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar on Thursday morning (November 5), informed Delhi Police. As per PTI, the incident was reported around 9:50 am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station.

Officials said a portion of the building gave way, leading to the immediate closure of the construction site. Rescue teams are working to pull out people feared trapped under the debris.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from the spot where a portion of an under construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar area. As per Delhi Police, two people have lost their lives and one is injured in the incident. https://t.co/GlOacjVLld Advertisement — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2026

Fire Department Responds

The Delhi Fire Department has rushed around six fire units to the spot, including water tenders and rescue vehicles. Senior officers are supervising the rescue operation.

Efforts are underway to clear the debris and locate those trapped. Further details about the number of people missing, their identities, and the cause of the collapse are awaited.

Rescue operation underway

At around 10:15 am, Station Officer DK Rai informed the fire department that a under-construction building had collapsed in Chawri Bazaar and that some people might be trapped inside. He sought additional manpower and the presence of a senior officer at the site.

Following the alert, one more water tender and Assistant Divisional Officer Rajesh Shukla were sent to the location, taking the total number of deployed units to six. The rescue operation is being supervised by ADO Rajesh Shukla, Station Officer Bhupender Sharma and Station Officer DK Rai.

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AAP alleges safety lapses

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj attacked the Rekha Gupta government, questioning the effectiveness of building safety audits and alleging corruption in enforcement by civic and other government departments in Delhi.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj said, “Another 3-storey building collapses at Chawri Bazaar/Chandni Chowk. Many feared trapped under debris. Rekha Gupta’s government and MCD conducted multiple safety audits of all buildings in Delhi, yet buildings keep collapsing. Why?”

Breaking: Another 3-storey building collapses at Chawri Bazaar/Chandni Chowk. Many feared trapped under debris. Rekha Gupta’s government and MCD conducted multiple safety audits of all buildings in Delhi, yet buildings keep collapsing. Why? Safety audits have been ordered repeatedly, but instead of real action, multiple departments collected bribes many times, which is why buildings collapse every month. Earlier only @DelhiPolice and @MCD_Delhi took bribes; after Rekha Gupta’s government, the Fire Department and SDMs (Revenue Department under her) also started collecting bribes from buildings. Those who refuse to pay bribes get sealed by MCD. This explains the pick-and-choose enforcement, shocking that two gyms in GK2 market were sealed in a ward while other gyms and commercial buildings stay open in same south zone. — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) November 5, 2026

He alleged that several departments collected bribes instead of taking real action, claiming that buildings whose owners refused to pay were sealed by the MCD. He also alleged selective enforcement, citing the sealing of two gyms in Greater Kailash-II while other commercial buildings in the same south zone remained open.