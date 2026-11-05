The Supreme Court has ruled that anyone detained beyond 24 hours without being produced before magistrate must be released. The deadline begins from the time of detention and not from the time a formal arrest is recorded.

SC ruling blurs distinction between detention, formal arrest

The court held that “any attempt to draw an artificial distinction between detention and arrest is constitutionally unsustainable.”

“Clause (2) of Article 22 does not sanction creation of a zone where the liberty of an individual is curtailed for investigative purposes but not formally shown as arrested. Creation or contemplation of such a buffer zone is unconstitutional,” a bench of justices stated further.

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In today’s decision, the Court emphasised that any attempt to suspend a detained person’s constitutional safeguard by drawing an “artificial distinction” between arrest and detention would be unsustainable and wholly unconstitutional. It was additionally pointed out that safeguard are in place to avert any instances of custodial torture, which the SC branded an “unfortunate reality of our country.”

“The Constitution does not recognise any detention divorced from arrest … The prescription of the 24-hour time period would commence the moment a person is detained by the arresting authority, suspecting him to have committed an offence, when his liberty is effectively curtailed. To that extent, the words appearing in clause (2) of Article 22, i.e., arrested and detained, are synonymous,” the Court added.

Impact of new 24-hour period SC ruling

In light of today’s ruling, the Orissa High Court decision in Ariyaman Pattnayak case, Madras High Court ruling in Kannan case and Kerala High Court ruling in Arun K Thomas case were disapproved as incorrect in law.

In a drug ruling case, the Court passed the ruling where an accused was detained on September 29, 2025, afternoon, but was formally shown as arrested on September 30, 2025, Bar and Bench reported.

As a result, the accused argued the the investigating agency did that to circumvent the 24-hour deadline prescribed under Article 22(2) of the Indian Consitution to produce the arrested person before a magistrate. On the contrary, the investigation agency asserted that the deadline only started from September 30, the time of the formally recorded arrest.

Consequently, the Court ruled, “The arrest of the appellants for the purpose of Article 22(2) would be construed to have taken place at 2 PM on September 29, 2025, when they were under the control and custody of the search team.

“Therefore, they were required to be produced before the Judicial Magistrate before 2 PM on September 30, 2025. But the appellants were produced before the Judicial Magistrate at 4:45 PM on September 30, 2025. There is thus a clear breach of clause (2) of Article 22 of the Constitution, vitiating the arrest of the appellants and rendering their continued detention beyond 2 PM on September 30, 2025, illegal and unconstitutional,” as quoted by Barch and Bench.