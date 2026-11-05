Share Market Today LIVE, 5th November 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open higher on Thursday, November 5, with GIFT Nifty trading 1.5% higher in early deals, up over 350 ports or trading above 24,300. The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, will track global developments, movements in crude oil prices and the outcome of the US midterm elections.

Let’s take a look at the key factors likely to influence trading today.

US Midterm Election Results 2026: The US midterm election results have brought a major political shift, with Democrats securing control of both chambers of Congress. The outcome could make it difficult for President Donald Trump to push his policy agenda and give Democrats greater powers to investigate the administration. Markets will track the possible impact of the result on US policies and global trade.

Crude oil prices: Crude oil prices declined sharply amid uncertainty over Washington’s next move in the Iran war. Brent crude futures dropped more than $9 a barrel, falling below $100 for the first time since October 7.

US markets end higher: Wall Street ended Wednesday’s session in positive territory. The Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed higher after the US Midterm Election results.

Stocks to watch on the domestic front: BSE, Apollo Hospitals, Nykaa, Dabur India, Torrent Power, Afcons Infrastructure and PhysicsWallah will be in focus after their Q2 results.

More than 300 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results today. These include Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, LIC, ONGC and Samvardhana Motherson International.

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