The Mumbai Police has arrested a woman for allegedly hacking an investor’s demat account and executing unauthorised

trades worth Rs 4.58 crore. According to the X post, the breach occurred on August 10, 2026, between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM. The accused illegally liquidated the victim’s holdings and diverted a portion of the proceeds to purchase high-risk penny stocks. Taking swift action following her arrest on November 3, cyber police managed to freeze shares valued at over Rs 2.86 crore, preventing further financial loss.

🔸A woman accused of hacking a demat account and fraudulently selling shares worth approximately ₹4.58 crore to purchase penny stocks has been arrested by the South Cyber Police Station team. Acting swiftly, the police froze shares worth over ₹2.86 crore. The accused also has previous criminal cases registered against her. Advertisement 🔸डीमॅट खाते परस्पर हॅक करून सुमारे ४ कोटी ५८ लाख रुपयांचे शेअर्स विक्री करून पेनी स्टॉक खरेदी करणाऱ्या महिला आरोपीला दक्षिण सायबर पोलीस ठाण्याच्या पथकाने अटक केली. पोलिसांनी तत्परतेने कारवाई करत २ कोटी ८६ लाख रुपयांहून अधिक किमतीचे शेअर्स गोठवले असून, आरोपी महिलेवर यापूर्वीही गुन्हे दाखल आहेत. #MumbaiPolice4All — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 5, 2026

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Mumbai Demat Fraud: Breakdown of the Case

The accused, without authorisation, liquidated equity holdings valued at Rs 4,58,34,579 from the victim’s demat account.



– Out of the siphoned funds, the suspect deployed Rs 1,71,60,032 to purchase speculative penny stocks.



-Cyber police intercepted the fraudulent trades, successfully freezing assets amounting to Rs 2,86,74,547.



– Following a targeted operation, the South Cyber Police team formally arrested the suspect—who faces prior criminal charges—on November 3, 2026.

How was the demat account allegedly hacked?

According to the offical press release, the accused allegedly gained unauthorised access to the investor’s demat account using the account holder’s user ID and password.

During the investigation, police found that the one-time passwords (OTPs) required to access the demat account were being delivered to the complainant’s registered email address.

Investigators alleged that the woman had fraudulently obtained a SIM card linked to the mobile number associated with that email account.

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According to the police statement, the accused allegedly used this arrangement to access the complainant’s email account, obtain OTPs and enter the demat account without permission.

She then allegedly sold existing shares worth Rs 4.58 crore and purchased penny stocks valued at approximately Rs 1.71 crore.

What happened to the shares?

Following the complaint, the South Region Cyber Police lodged a case and initiated an investigation. Police later froze shares worth Rs 2,86,74,547. The accused woman was arrested on November 3.

As per a report by PTI, a police official stated that a background check disclosed that the accused had previously been arrested in connection with similar cyber crimes.

The official statement also stated that four earlier criminal cases were registered at Santacruz, Andheri and Azad Maidan police stations. The allegations in the current case remain subject to probe and judicial proceedings.

What should demat account holders know?

The case underlined how unauthorised access to an investor’s registered email account and OTPs can potentially expose a demat account to fraudulent transactions. In its official release, Mumbai Police cautioned investors against using unfamiliar applications or links for stock-market transactions.

The police advisory mentioned, “Do not share your demat/trading account password, OTP, email account and recovery access with anyone.” Investors who notice suspicious activity should immediately report it to their stockbroker or depository participant and take measures to secure their accounts.

Mumbai Police have also appealed to citizens to report suspected financial fraud through the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or the official portal http://www.cybercrime.gov.in.



