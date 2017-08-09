Quit India Movement 75th Anniversary: Top 10 points from PM Narendra Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Lok Sabha. (ANI)

On the 75th anniversary of the historic Quit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed members of the Lok Sabha during a special Monsoon session. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to remember all the brave women and men who took part in the movement and urged people to pledge for a ‘New India’ by 2022. In a series of tweets, he said, “On the 75th anniversary of the historic Quit India movement, we salute all the great women & men who took part in the movement.” While talking about the role of the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi in the movement, PM wrote, “Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, the entire nation came together with the aim of attaining freedom.” He added, “In 1942, the need of the hour was to free India from colonialism. Today, 75 years later the issues are different.”

PM Modi then went on to talk about the future of the country and urge people to form a ‘New India’, saying , “Let us pledge to free India from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism, communalism & create a ‘New India’ of our dreams by 2022.” He added, “Let us work shoulder to shoulder to create the India that our freedom fighters would be proud of. #SankalpSeSiddhi.”

Here are top 10 points of PM Modi’s speech in the Lower House-

1. “This is a special occasion – we remember the Quit India movement. Remembering such movements gives us strength as a nation. It is important for the younger generation to know about historical events like the Quit India movement.”

2. “The Quit India movement marked the rise of a new leadership. They supported Mahatma Gandhi during the movement”

3. “The Indian freedom struggle witnessed participation from a wide range of individuals over several years”

4. “People followed the clarion call of Mahatma Gandhi of ‘Do or Die'”

5. “Our freedom was not only about our country. It was a defining moment in bringing an end to colonialism in other parts of the world too”

6. “The menace of corruption has adversely impacted our development journey”

7. “Poverty, lack of education & malnutrition – these are big challenges our nation faces. We need to bring a positive change in this regard”

8. “In the freedom struggle of India, the role of women was important”

9. “From 2017 to 2022, when India turns 75, we need to create the same spirit that existed from 1942 to 1947”

10. “In 1942 the clarion call was ‘Karenge Ya Marenge’ – today it is ‘Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge.’ These 5 years are about #SankalpSeSiddhi”