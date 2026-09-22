Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have backed India’s inclusion as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, with Slovakia’s Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar saying India “must be at the table” as a permanent member of the UN’s top decision-making body.

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The backing came at the first foreign ministers’ meeting between India and the Visegrad Group, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the meeting as a “new historic occasion”.

What is the V4 group and why is it significant?

The Visegrad Group, or V4, comprises the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. It is a political and cultural grouping that seeks greater cooperation among its members in areas including economic affairs, defence, culture and energy.

The first V4+India foreign ministers’ meeting brought the four Central European countries together with India at the foreign ministers’ level for the first time, providing a new platform for engagement between the two sides.

Jaishankar calls first V4+India meet a ‘new historic occasion’

Jaishankar joined Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, Hungary’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Anita Orban, Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar and Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka for the meeting.

“It was, in a sense, a new historic occasion,” Jaishankar said in remarks after the meeting.

He said the meeting was productive and resulted in plans for regular engagement between India and the V4 countries, including annual meetings of foreign ministers and a business forum.

“It was a very, very productive meeting. What we agreed was that since India’s relationship with the European Union itself is deepening, with the V4 we would take some special initiatives to create an annual business forum,” he said, adding that there was “consensus” that the foreign ministers of the five nations in the group would meet annually.

Jaishankar also said the discussions covered technology and innovation, defence cooperation, space, connectivity and people-to-people mobility.

“We would also explore in technology and innovation whether we could be doing more. We have a very strong history with all the V4 countries in defence. We want to refresh and take forward that record and that cooperation,” Jaishankar said.

He said the talks also covered major global developments, including the Ukraine conflict and developments in the Gulf.

“It was really a very, very worthwhile, very productive meeting. I’m very pleased about it,” he said in remarks to reporters after the meeting.

Why are the V4 countries backing India’s UNSC membership?

The four Visegrad countries expressed support for India’s inclusion as a permanent member of the UN Security Council during the meeting.

“We all agree as V4 countries that India, as a part of the Global South country, an upcoming superpower in the Indo-Pacific region, must be at the table as the permanent member of the UN Security Council,” Blanar said.

The support came as the five countries discussed global affairs, peace and security and cooperation in multilateral forums. The participants also discussed the need for reformed multilateralism and ways to address contemporary global challenges, including issues affecting the Global South.

India, four V4 nations plan deeper economic and political ties

The five countries agreed to broaden cooperation in several areas, with economic engagement among the key priorities.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said the countries would work towards setting up an annual business forum and continue regular political dialogue through yearly foreign ministers’ meetings.

The discussions also covered technology, innovation, research and education, as well as defence, connectivity and mobility. Jaishankar said India has “very good” relations with all four V4 countries.

“These are countries with a very strong, very distinctive capability. These are industrial economies, economies with great innovation and technology talent, and I think how the V4 come together is for them to decide. But we certainly welcome the opportunity to work with the V4 together,” he told reporters.

V4+India format to expand cooperation

In a post on X, Jaishankar said the first V4+India meeting agreed on closer political cooperation, including annual foreign ministers’ meetings, and deeper economic engagement through an Annual Business Forum.

The countries also agreed to strengthen partnerships in technology, innovation, research and education, while seeking to reinvigorate defence cooperation and expand cultural and people-to-people relations.

“Delighted to join the Visegrad Group DPM & FM Radek Sikorski of Poland, DPM & FM Anita Orban of Hungary, FM Juraj Blanar of Slovakia and FM Petr Macinka of Czechia on the sidelines of UNGA81. Our first meeting in the V4+India format agreed to: Closer political cooperation including annual meetings of Foreign Ministers, Deeper economic cooperation including Annual Business Forum, Strengthen technology, innovation, research and education partnerships, Reinvigorating our defence cooperation, Further development of our cultural cooperation and people to people relations, Working together to support multilateralism,” the post read.

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The meeting also established the V4+India format as an additional platform for engagement, building on India’s existing bilateral relations with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.