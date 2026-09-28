Indian realty stocks are benefiting from strong housing demand, premiumisation, urbanisation and improving consumer confidence.

Developers with established brands, strong balance sheets, healthy cash flows and large development pipelines may be better positioned to sustain growth. The sector is also seeing consolidation, with organised developers gaining market share from smaller players.

As demand rises, companies with ambitious expansion plans are well positioned. We look at 3 companies from the real estate sector with strong growth plans.

#1 Raymond Realty

First on the list is Raymond Realty.

Raymond Realty is the real-estate arm of the Raymond Group, with its core presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, particularly Thane.

The Raymond Realty demerger separated Raymond’s real-estate business from Raymond Limited into Raymond Realty Limited, creating a separately listed real-estate company. The appointed date was 1 April 2025, and Raymond Realty began trading on the BSE and NSE on 1 July 2025. Existing Raymond shareholders received one Raymond Realty share for every one Raymond Limited share held.

The business focuses on residential development, including its own projects and joint-development agreements (JDAs). Its portfolio includes projects such as Ten X Era and The Address by GS. The company has been expanding its project pipeline through new launches and JDAs, with management targeting continued growth in booking value.

Source: Investor Presentation

The recent image taken from the company’s August investor presentation suggests a massive gross development value of Rs 520 bn. This is only the gross development value, which is likely to spread over years. Execution in real estate is a key monitorable.

Source: Investor Presentation

Raymond Realty is targeting 20% growth in pre-sales revenue and overall revenue in FY27. The EBITDA margin is expected to stay in the 17-19% range.

For investors, key factors to track are booking growth, collections, project execution, new project additions, cash flows, debt and valuation. Realty earnings can also be lumpy because revenue recognition depends on construction progress.

#2 Godrej Properties

Next on the list is the stock of Godrej Properties.

It is the real estate arm of the Godrej Group. The company is India’s largest residential real estate developer by booking value, booking volume, and cash collections in both FY25 and FY26.

The company has a solid 258 million sq. ft. of developable area across India Godrej Properties ranks #1 globally in the Real Estate and Management (REM) sector on the S&P Global’s Dow Jones Best in class indices for 2025.

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Source: Investor Presentation

Godrej Properties is looking at an ambitious booking value of Rs 400 bn to be delivered by FY28. The company has set a target of Rs 200 bn of operating cash flow between Q2 FY27 and Q4 FY28.

In a recent presentation, management highlighted that Godrej Properties expects to deliver Rs 520-550 bn in collections. This will enable Godrej Properties to be free cash flow positive by FY28.

Godrej Properties intends to deliver 20% ROE from FY28 while retaining market share leadership

To achieve growth, Godrej Properties is expanding its presence in new micro-markets within core cities. The company is also testing new markets through plotted development projects. It has recently entered Indore, Panipat, Raipur, Baroda, and Coimbatore.

#3 Phoenix Mills

Last on the list is the stock of Phoenix Mills.

Phoenix Mills is a prominent retail-led real-estate company with a portfolio spanning malls, commercial developments and hospitality. Its popular retail destinations include Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai, along with Palladium Mumbai and Palladium Ahmedabad. In hospitality, the company operates The St. Regis Mumbai and Courtyard by Marriott Agra, while expanding its hotel portfolio.

Like some peers, the company too is expanding. Let’s take a look at what will be ready by 2028 in the chart below.

Source: Investor Presentation

Phoenix Mills has several malls scheduled to open as part of the company’s expansion, along with additional offices and hotels.

In addition, the company has several projects moving from approvals to execution. These include malls or projects in Thane (Retail GLA: 1.30 msft Phase 1), Coimbatore (Retail GLA: 1 msft), Chandigarh (Retail GLA:1 msft), Bangalore Expansion (Retail, Office, Hotel Phase 3).

Let’s now look at the targets set by Phoenix Mills by 2030, in retail, offices, hotels and residential.

Source: Investor Presentation.

The above chart depicts a very ambitious plan, particularly in hotels, which will see a more than 3-fold increase in just 3 years. How quickly this is implemented will be the key thing to watch.

Conclusion

Many real estate companies have ambitious growth plans spanning residential projects, retail malls, offices and hospitality. Large development pipelines, new launches, joint-development agreements and expansion into new markets could support bookings, collections and revenue growth. However, much of the projected growth depends on timely project execution, obtaining approvals and converting development potential into actual sales and cash flows. Investors should also monitor debt, margins, cash generation, valuations and the possibility of lumpy earnings due to construction-linked revenue recognition.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy Investing.

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