PM Narendra Modi gives new mantra to young IAS officers, says boldness required to drive change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advised young IAS officers to avoid getting into a mindset that resists change. Also, PM Modi asked them fill India’s administrative system with the energy of ‘New India.’ The comments by PM Modi came as he delivered his address at the Inaugural Session of Assistant Secretaries (IAS Officers of the 2015 batch) at DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi. Addressing the IAS officers, the Prime Minister asserted that India has not progressed as much as it should have. “Countries that achieved independence after India, and faced greater resource constraints than India, have touched new heights of development,” PM Modi said. “Boldness is required to drive change,” PM Modi added.

Addressing the IAS officers, PM Modi added that a fragmented administrative arrangement does not allow the collective capabilities of officers to deliver to the optimum level. He said dynamic change is needed to transform the system. He said that this 3-month programme of Assistant Secretaries, is now into its third year, and would have a great impact. He urged the young officers to interact freely with the senior-most officers of the Union Government over the next three months, so that the system could benefit from the combination of their energy and fresh ideas, and the administrative experience of Secretary-level officers.

The Prime Minister asked the young officers to recall their life up to the day of the UPSC result, the challenges they faced; and use the opportunities they will now have, to bring about positive changes in the system, and the lives of the common people.

The Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh and senior Government Officers were present on the occasion.