Struggling to breathe in the post-Diwali smog, a recent Lancet study that pegs air pollution as the biggest health threat to human life for the next 75 years is a grim indicator of things to come. The Lancet Commission on 21st Century Global Threats to Health, published in October this year, examined 204 countries and territories over the period 2025-2100, and identified 17 major threats to healthy life, which largely arise from environmental degradation, chronic health conditions, social inequalities and technological vulnerabilities.

Ranking first, air pollution accounts for 8% of the total global loss to life years, high blood pressure accounts for 7.8%, smoking accounts for 5.7%, low birthrate and childhood malnutrition account for 5.6% and elevated sugar levels constitute 5.4% of the burden. These factors also bleed into other identified threats such as climate change, global pandemic conditions, unhealthy ageing, and others which significantly raise the burden for human extinction potential.

Significant research suggests that pollution, climate change, chemical exposure and unhealthy living conditions are emerging as major drivers of premature mortality, rather than solely infectious and communicable diseases, as have been in past decades.

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A report released by Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) on Friday that reviews 184 health studies examining the impacts of air pollution in India from 1975 to 2025 reveals that pollution causes at least one adverse health condition. Health impacts extend beyond respiratory diseases to cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, pregnancy complications, low birth weight, impaired child growth, tumours, blood disorders, mental and neurocognitive disorders, metabolic disorders, sleep disorders, eye diseases, chronic kidney diseases, bone diseases, and mortality. The report says 44 of 46 government-funded studies and 77 of 81 government-affiliated studies reported adverse health associations. The research covered 18 states and Union Territories, alongside national and multi-state studies.

A climate change report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2023 designated climate change as the ‘single biggest threat’ to humanity, showing that environmental factors contribute to 13 million deaths annually. Another 2022 study published by Nature Climate Change, analysing over 70,000 papers, found that 58% of all infectious diseases are aggravated by climatic factors.

A 2025 review published in the Annual Review of Public Health, titled Global Burden of Disease from Environmental Factors, estimates that environmental and occupational risks accounted for 12.8 million deaths worldwide in 2021, or 18.9% of all deaths.

The disease burden of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, tuberculosis and pneumonia has increased significantly. India’s current COPD burden stands at 13% of adults. Global COPD cases are expected to increase from approximately 480 million in 2020 to over 640 million by 2050.

Dr Nikhil Modi, senior consultant, respiratory medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, attributes this trend to several interconnected factors. “The growing burden reflects the combined effects of urbanisation, industrialisation, air pollution, tobacco use and respiratory infections,” he said.

Fine particulate matter, traffic emissions and industrial pollutants are particularly concerning. The Covid-19 pandemic also highlighted the consequences of respiratory infections and increased awareness of persistent post-infection symptoms.

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One of the most striking change in the global health landscape is the growing recognition of climate change as a direct threat to human life. Rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and disruptions to food and water supplies are creating health risks that extend well beyond conventional disease categories. Climate change is projected to cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths annually between 2030 and 2050 from under-nutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress alone, as per WHO data.

India is particularly vulnerable to rising temperatures. Vishwas Chitale, fellow at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), highlighted, “About 57% of Indian districts, home to 76% of the country’s population, are currently at high to very high risk from extreme heat.” The changing pattern of heat exposure is also concerning. “In the last decade, very warm nights have increased faster than very hot days,” he said. Prolonged exposure to high nighttime temperatures can prevent the body from recovering from daytime heat, aggravating health risks.

Also, as infectious diseases become more manageable, chronic conditions have emerged as a major source of premature mortality and disability. Obesity, hypertension and cardiovascular disease are increasingly shaped by the environments in which people live and work. In India, heart attacks and strokes are increasingly affecting people during their working years. Obesity, diabetes and poorly controlled blood pressure are becoming more common across age groups.

As per current data, 30.7% of women and 27.3% of men in India are classified as overweight or obese, a figure set to grow to one in every three adults by 2050, as per a Lancet report. Hypertension’s current burden is 30% of Indian adults as per WHO, while cardiovascular disease current burden is 11% of Indian adults, expected to grow annually by 0.32%. Diabetes’ current burden is 10.5%, of which over 43% remain undiagnosed, and is projected to grow by 74.4% by 2050.

Dr Ankit Jain, senior consultant, medical oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, explained, “Obesity can increase the risk of hypertension and diabetes, which in turn raise the likelihood of cardiovascular complications.”

The growing consumption of processed foods, high salt intake, sedentary behaviour, poor sleep and chronic stress have made cardiovascular risk more complex. Younger adults are also increasingly affected, highlighting the need to identify risk factors before serious complications develop.

While environmental and lifestyle factors are increasingly shaping health outcomes, infectious diseases have not disappeared. Instead, they are becoming harder to treat. Antimicrobial resistance has evolved from a longstanding medical concern into a major global health threat. The misuse and overuse of antibiotics, inappropriate prescribing, self-medication and inadequate infection prevention have accelerated resistance, making common infections increasingly difficult to manage.

In India, resistant urinary tract infections, pneumonia and bloodstream infections are the biggest threats, said Dr Souradeep Chowdhury, associate consultant, internal medicine, Medanta, Noida. “Antimicrobial resistance is no longer a distant or emerging concern; it is something we encounter regularly in clinical practice,” he said.

In 2021, bacterial AMR was associated with 4.71 million deaths globally. Forecasts show that an estimated 1·91 million (1·56–2·26) deaths attributable to AMR and 8·22 million (6·85–9·65) deaths associated with AMR could occur globally by 2050. Projected burden in southeast Asia alone is expected to grow by 160% in coming decades.

Dr Chowdhury warned that “antimicrobial resistance threatens the effectiveness of modern medicine itself,” particularly for patients undergoing cancer treatment, organ transplantation and major surgery.

Lancet’s assessment also points to risks that go beyond conventional public health concerns. Nuclear conflict represents a potentially catastrophic threat to human survival, with consequences extending across borders through mass casualties, environmental destruction and disruption of essential infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence introduces another dimension. While technological advances offer opportunities for better diagnosis, disease surveillance and healthcare delivery, their malicious use could create risks that existing governance systems may struggle to address.

Income and education inequality remain important determinants of future health outcomes. Unequal access to healthcare, nutrition, education and economic opportunities can intensify the effects of other threats, leaving vulnerable populations disproportionately exposed.

These risks are interconnected. Climate-related disasters can worsen poverty and food insecurity; inequality can limit access to treatment; and geopolitical instability can disrupt healthcare systems and international disease surveillance.

The evolution of global health threats reflects a fundamental shift in the conditions that determine human survival. The earlier focus on infectious diseases, sanitation and healthcare access has expanded to encompass the environment, lifestyles, technology and geopolitical stability.

The threats of the coming century may not always arrive in the form of an epidemic. They may unfold gradually through rising temperatures, polluted air, chronic illnesses and the erosion of the systems that sustain human health.