Jharkhand lynching: On day PM Modi condemned cow vigilantism, meat trader beaten to death for carrying beef; cops say pre-meditated murder

Around 30 people had surrounded the car which had a West Bengal registration plate in the Bazaar Tand area of Ramgarh police station. (PTI)

In another lynching in Jharkhand, a meat trader was beaten to death on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his vehicle on Thursday, PTI reported. This occurred two days after the Giridih cow carcass case, where a Muslim dairy farmer was lynched by a mob and his house set on fire. The mob thrashed Alimuddin Ansari aka Asgar Ali, a resident of the Hazaribagh district, and set his car on fire, yesterday hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat had slammed cow vigilantism. Police told PTI that Ansari was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Around 30 people had surrounded the car which had a West Bengal registration plate in the Bazaar Tand area of Ramgarh police station, PTI reported. Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Rajeswari B. in a press conference said that forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Jharkhand Police ADG (Operations) R K Mullik told the Indian Express that this was a case of pre-meditated murder. He said that the assailants were extorting money from those allegedly involved in prohibited meat trading. Ansari was previously charge sheeted for the kidnapping and murder of a child.

He was being extorted money from the group and a dispute led to this incident. Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu reacting to the incident said, “It’s a barbaric incident and should be condemned by all but don’t bring religious angle in it.” This incident happened on the day PM Modi condemned the killing of people in the name of ‘gau raksha’ on his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. He said, “Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. No one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve.”

The spate of lynchings and cow vigilantism has seen a steep rise in recent times in India. On June 22, 15-year-old Junaid Khan was lynched and stabbed to death by a mob in a Mathura-bound train on the suspected possession of beef. Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer in Alwar, Rajasthan was lynched to death for transporting cattle in April this year, and Mohammad Akhlaq who was lynched to death in Dadri, UP, on suspicion of possessing beef in his house in 2015. Modi finally broke his silence on all these killings and said, “I want to say a few words and express sadness on some of the things going on. No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country. Violence never has and never will solve any problem.”