India Inc is expected to report strong numbers for the September quarter earnings season on the back of strong consumption trends, robust credit growth, elevated prices of metals and a boost to exporters from the sharp depreciation in the currency. Inflation in raw materials has been a bugbear but a good many companies have exhibited pricing power. A later festive season this year would have impacted consumer-oriented businesses; their numbers would not be strictly comparable. Among the sectors that have not fared so well would be IT services.

The season kicks off on Thursday with numbers from Tata Consultancy Services, the country’s biggest software services firm. Kotak Institutional Equities estimates adjusted net profits for the Nifty 50 universe could go up by 21% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q2FY27, on the back of a jump in revenues of nearly 22% and an increase in Ebidta (earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation) of 21% y-o-y. At the start fo the season, the firm pegs the earnings for the Nifty50 index at `1,227 for FY27.

Auto firms could turn out be the star performers this season going by the strong volume growth — more than 20% —reported for the quarter.

The GST rate revisions, effective in late September 2025, which resulted in hefty price cuts, continue to drive demand. That should help push up revenues as would increases in the average selling prices (ASP) taken by manufacturers. Companies that have been able to sell a better product mix would do better. However, higher commodity costs could take the sheen off operating profit margins. Exporting firms would also gain from the weaker rupee.

Going by the advance estimates, loan growth at both banks and shadow lenders continues to remain strong at 12-14% y-o-y. Stable lending yields should help drive up top lines though non-interest income may be hit by lower treasury incomes. Net interest margins are expected to stay flat or contract slightly on a sequential basis; this would vary across lenders depending on the quantum of FCNR (B) deposits mobilised. Overall, the industry should report low-double-digit earnings growth.

The consumer staples pack should deliver double-digit revenue growth, on the back of price hikes, stable demand and, for some, a helpful base. Volumes are estimated to have increased by anywhere between 7 and 10% y-o-y. Gross margins for several firms could, however, contract, thanks to inflation in commodities; some of this impact would be offset by the price hikes taken. While companies should report good operating profits, spends on A&P and the extent of leverage would influence the numbers.

The consumer durables space is also expected to post good revenue growth benefitting from better pricing despite subdued volumes. The numbers would not be strictly comparable as last year, the festive season set in early. Analysts believe there may have been some pre-buying in white goods ahead of the festive season though that might not be meaningful. Inflation in raw materials could impact gross margins leaving operating margins flat or only slightly better. At apparel retailers, the performance would be mixed, driven by store additions and price increases; same-store metrics may not be impressive for all chains. Value fashion players are believed to have done better in a highly competitive environment. The later festive season and high competitive intensity are likely to have impacted growth despite a weak base.

It should be another dull quarter for the IT sector given discretionary demand remains relatively subdued with no meaningful improvement. The AI deflation is now becoming more apparent, say analysts and visible in the base business. As such, revenues could remain flat or rise very marginally while margins for the top tier companies are expected to stay stable or contract on a year-on-year basis. The rupee depreciation will help cushion some of the impact of a weak pricing environment. The mid-tier firms should report better numbers than their bigger peers.

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Demand for cement is estimated to have risen by about 9-10% y-o-y in Q2 reflecting reasonably good volume growth for the sector. Prices too have been stable across the country — adjusting for the GST rate cuts. Despite prices having been a tad weak in some areas, in the east and south, blended realisations should be flat or marginally higher. However, higher fuel and freight costs may have eaten into margins.