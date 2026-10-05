The Supreme Court on Monday said it had not approved any modifications to Form 6, the application for inclusion of new voters, days after the Election Commission said an additional declaration attached to the form during the SIR had been upheld by the court.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the court would examine who had made the changes after receiving a report from the Commission. His remarks came as a three-judge bench headed by him heard petitions filed against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“Let’s be very clear. Any modified Form 6 has not been approved by us… Let us also be clear that when the report will be produced, we will like to see who has modified what,” the CJI said.

The dispute centres on an additional declaration in the online registration form asking applicants whether their own name or that of a parent or grandparent, appeared in an earlier SIR-era electoral roll. The statutory Form 6 prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, has not been amended.

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Commission’s statement under scrutiny

In its September 26 press note, the Election Commission had said the declaration attached to Form 6 for the SIR exercise had received judicial backing. It also announced that forms prescribed under the rules would be used outside the revision period.

“The declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court. For non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules 1960) will be used,” the statement reads.

The Commission was referring to the Supreme Court’s May 27, 2026, judgment concerning the SIR exercise in Bihar. That judgment considered the poll body’s power to seek additional documentation for revising electoral rolls. The additional declaration currently attached to Form 6 was introduced subsequently.

The distinction between that judgment and the later changes to the registration form is central to the dispute raised before the bench. Monday’s remarks indicated that the court would scrutinise the modifications once the Commission’s report was placed before it.

Objections to additional declaration

Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy raised the issue during Monday’s hearing, referring to reporting by The Indian Express and the use of the modified form in Delhi.

“Let me give you an illustration…since it pertains to most recently, for instance, Delhi. Let us see how the SIR was conducted in Delhi. Form 6 has two new conditions added. Those Forms 6 were circulated. Neither the petitioner is now allowed to be on the roll. I got a notice also…based on this new Form 6, which cannot, under the schedule, be modified,” Guruswamy said.

According to The Indian Express, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had also raised concerns about adding the declaration without amending the rules.

Critics have argued that the requirement could create hurdles for first-time voters whose families were absent from older rolls. They contend that altering a statutory form requires the prescribed amendment procedure. Applicants reportedly could not submit the online form without answering the declaration, although it was not marked mandatory.

The Commission has since removed the SIR declaration from its ECINET application portal in states where the revision has concluded. As reported by The Indian Express, its September 26 announcement specified that the statutory forms would apply during the non-SIR period.