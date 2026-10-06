Judges serving on appellate Tribunals set up in West Bengal to hear appeals against voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) have flagged several problems with the Election Commission of India’s digital portal, according to The Indian Express. They have complained that the shortcomings are affecting the disposal of cases, the report said.

The Tribunal judges’ concerns come days after an investigation by The Indian Express highlighted objections raised by two Election Commissioners over decisions related to electoral rolls. The investigation found that the two commissioners had recorded 14 objections over 10 months to a series of decisions concerning who could vote and who could be excluded from the rolls. One of the issues they flagged was restricted access to ECINET, the Election Commission’s main digital platform for citizens and officials, for field-level officials responsible for finalising electoral rolls.

The Election Commission subsequently announced that it would constitute a committee, including an “independent expert”, to review ECINET and “double-check” its compliance with the law.

The concerns were recorded in the minutes of a meeting of more than a dozen Tribunal judges held on August 11. The judges said the portal did not have facilities to serve notices to parties, upload additional documents submitted by appellants, conduct virtual hearings or restore a voter whose name had been deleted.

They also pointed out that appellants could not download copies of Tribunal orders through the portal. The concerns were subsequently conveyed to the Election Commission and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

Judges flag problems with notices, documents and hearings

One of the major issues raised by the judges was the absence of a mechanism to formally notify parties about appeals. The minutes said repeated requests had been made to create such a facility, but no system had been introduced.

“There is no mechanism…till date in spite of several requests and reminders to develop a common and proper mechanism on the portal to serve notice to the parties directly or through proper channel. Sometime in the month of May 2026 some of us even approved a format of notice to be issued to the parties but it has not seen the light of the day till date,” it said, The Indian Express reported.

The Tribunals also said they lacked a process for obtaining additional documents when the material uploaded by a voter was inadequate or did not correspond with the enumeration form.

“…when the Tribunal finds uploaded documents are not in terms of enumeration form or whenever the Tribunal needs additional documents, there is no mechanism how the same are to be secured. In the absence of such a mechanism on the portal, each Tribunal is trying to serve the notices through e-mails, that is, through DM/DEO concerned but the response is very poor.”

The judges further raised concerns over the absence of a facility for virtual hearings and the inability to restore a deleted voter on the portal when required following a judicial order.

“There is no mechanism to hold virtual hearings in case the Tribunal intends to hear the parties…Once the appeal is disposed of either by way of deletion or inclusion of the voter, it cannot be restored on the portal if the restoration is needed on account of direction of the judicial order or otherwise.”

Another problem concerned access to Tribunal orders. The judges said appellants had no mechanism to obtain certified or downloadable copies explaining why their names had been included or deleted.

“There is no procedure for the parties to get certified copy or download copy of the order of the Tribunal from the designated portal to know the reasons why their name is deleted or included.”

The issue assumes significance because the Supreme Court had directed the Tribunals to communicate reasons and examine records before deciding appeals.

Physical appeals and disposal data also questioned

The judges also highlighted difficulties in handling appeals submitted physically to District Magistrates, District Election Officers and other designated officials. They said there was no clear system to ensure such appeals were digitised and brought onto the portal.

“…there is no proper mechanism for maintenance of record of these appeals since they are not digitized. If their appeals are not brought to the proper channel, injustice will be done to such citizens,” they said, according to the report.

The Supreme Court had flagged the digitisation issue earlier as well. In its April 6 order in a case involving West Bengal voter Mostari Banu, the court noted that the Election Commission had allowed appeals to be submitted either online through the ECI NET platform or physically before the concerned authorities, who were required to digitise and upload them.

There was also an earlier complaint from a Tribunal judge. In a May 22 communication to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, the judge said the absence of a mechanism for issuing notices was slowing the disposal of appeals.

“Absence of such a mechanism to notify the parties to the appeal is adversely affecting the pace of disposal of appeals,” the judge said, The Indian Express reported.

The judge also questioned the accuracy of information being provided about the number of appeals disposed of.

“Unfortunately through ‘EC source’ incorrect data is being catered to the press regarding number of disposal, suppressing the fact ECI has not been able to set up proper mechanism for issuance of notice to the parties for hearing of the appeal,” the judge said in the letter, the report added.

The concerns come against the backdrop of the Supreme Court-ordered appellate mechanism created for voters affected by the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

The Election Commission had initially identified 60.06 lakh electors on the basis of what it described as “logical discrepancies” and “unmapped” records in documents submitted during the revision process. Judicial officers subsequently examined the cases, with 27.16 lakh electors ultimately deleted from the rolls.

The Supreme Court, exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, had ordered the appointment of judicial officers to examine the eligibility of electors. On March 10, it directed the creation of appellate Tribunals comprising retired High Court judges to provide an avenue for challenging the deletions.

The Election Commission notified 19 single-member Tribunals on March 20. Two judges have since resigned for personal reasons and were replaced, according to the report.

The scale of the appeal process remains significant. In a submission before the Supreme Court on September 18, the Election Commission said 38.31 lakh appeals had been filed as of September 10, of which 1.26 lakh had been disposed of. Of the total appeals, 22.21 lakh were filed by deleted voters, while 16.10 lakh sought deletion of voters whose names had been included.

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The latest concerns also echo problems previously reported with the digital system used by judicial officers to examine the larger set of 60 lakh cases. The Supreme Court had taken note of those difficulties in its March 10 order.

“The judicial officers, through the Hon’ble Chief Justice, have expressed an urgent concern, which seems to have been created due to some mistake at the level of the Election Commission of India… Learned senior counsel for the Election Commission of India assures that the same shall be rectified immediately without any delay. We strongly recommend that the Election Commission of India provide full logistic support to the High Court at Calcutta and all the judicial officers in the completion of the responsibilities which we have assigned to them through our order dated 24.02.2026,” the March 10 order said.