The General Insurance Council is reported to be considering 10% mandatory co-pay for retail health insurance plans, with the patient’s contribution capped at Rs 5 lakh per claim. While the proposal may seek to curb distortions in healthcare bills, it will lead to higher out-of-pocket expenses, writes Saikat Neogi.

What is a co-pay arrangement?

UNDER A VOLUNTARY co-payment arrangement, a policyholder bears a specified percentage of the admissible inpatient hospitalisation costs. It ranges between 5% and 20% and is fixed at the time of buying the health insurance policy or at the time of renewal. For example, if the policy has a 10% co-pay and the admissible claim amount is Rs 5 lakh, the policyholder pays Rs 50,000 and the rest paid by the insurer. A co-pay is beneficial for those with low claim frequency, stable health, and sufficient savings for health emergencies since it reduces the premium. Thus it helps policyholders save money through lower premiums while staying insured against major health risks. However, the premium saving should always be weighed against the potential out-of-pocket liability.

A policy with a lower premium but a high co-pay may not necessarily be more economical when a major hospitalisation occurs as there may be other related expenses which may or may not be reimbursable. Thus, policyholders should look at their total out-of-pocket exposure, not just the co-payment percentage. The objective should be to choose a level of cost-sharing that is financially manageable even during a medical emergency.

Why is a mandatory co-pay being proposed?

THE MANDATORY CO-PAYMENT proposal covers all retail indemnity products, whether claims are settled through cashless procedure or reimbursement. It cannot be waived, reduced or modified through riders or add-ons, and the policyholder’s contribution cannot be recovered from another health plan. When patients have a comprehensive insurance cover, hospitals insist on additional diagnostic tests and procedures raising healthcare costs. Though non-life insurers may seek to curb cost such distortions through a mandatory co-pay, it will be unfair on those who pay a higher premium for a high-value comprehensive cover and still have to bear a part of the cost, besides paying for the consumables. The impact would be particularly noticeable for those who have large hospitalisation claims, including those arising from accidents.

Impact on senior citizen health policies

FOR SENIOR CITIZENS, co-pay makes the cover affordable as the premiums tend to rise each year. In fact, some senior citizens’ health insurance plans have in-built co-pay, especially if taken after the age of 60 years and for those with pre-existing illness as it is difficult for them to get a health plan under regular criteria. This can come with limitations such as caps on claim amounts, exclusions for certain treatments or higher co-pays for specific pre-existing conditions. Room rent limits can apply in co-pay, where the insured may need to pay extra if they choose a room that exceeds the allowed rent limit. The co-pay typically applies only to covered treatments, so non-medical expenses such as consumables or administrative charges may not be included under the policy. Some co-pay plans may set limits on the total amount payable by the insurer annually or over the policy’s lifetime.

However, if co-pay becomes mandatory, senior citizens and those with chronic conditions or frequent claims will have to factor in a significant out-of-pocket payout for every claim. It can also lead to disputes between the insured and the insurer.

How zone-wise co-pay works

HEALTH INSURERS CLASSIFY locations into metro and non-metro zones, with premiums adjusted accordingly as healthcare costs in non-metro zones are generally lower. Certain health insurance plans include a zone-based co-payment when treatment is taken in a higher-cost zone than the one for which the policy premium was calculated. So, the key distinction is between where a person resides and where he seeks the treatment. The zone-based co-pay is designed to balance costs when treatment is sought in more expensive regions, while voluntary co-pay is a customer-driven choice to reduce premiums. The voluntary co-pay chosen at the time of policy purchase can also apply, since the insured is moving to a higher-cost location for treatment. So, before buying a policy, one must understand the geographical coverage, zone definitions and the conditions which trigger a co-pay.

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How deductible differs from co-pay

DEDUCTIBLE IS ANOTHER type of cost-sharing mechanism in health insurance plans to reduce premiums. Under a deductible, the policyholder will pay a specified amount of the claim out of pocket before the insurance coverage kicks in. For instance, if the policyholder has opted for Rs 1 lakh deductible on a Rs 10-lakh cover, and the admissible claim is Rs 5 lakh, then he will have to first pay Rs 1 lakh and then Rs 4 lakh will be paid by the insurer. This prevents small claims from being filed, helps preserve the no-claim bonus, and ensures that the policy is used primarily for significant medical expenses. A high-deductible plan with lower premiums may be a good fit for someone who is generally healthy and does not require frequent medical care. On the other hand, a plan with a co-pay may be a better choice for someone who is above a certain age and expects to need more medical care going further.