The Karnataka Cabinet approved a project worth Rs 704-crore to push the digitisation and digital transformation of the state’s judicial system, Home, Information Technology, Biotechnology and e-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge announced after a state Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday (October 6).

The money will fund dedicated digital infrastructure for courts, including a Data Centre and a Disaster Recovery Centre through the Karnataka State Data Centre (KSDC), along with other tech upgrades aimed at making judicial services faster and more reliable.

What the Rs 704-crore judiciary project will do

The core of the plan is to give the judiciary its own secure, modern digital backbone. Under the approved proposal, KSDC will establish a Data Centre and a Disaster Recovery Centre for the courts, ensuring that case records, orders and other critical data are stored safely and can be restored quickly in case of failures or emergencies.

“This will further strengthen the digital infrastructure of the courts in the state and also help in providing judicial services more smoothly and effectively,” Kharge said. The project is expected to reduce dependence on physical files, speed up access to case information for judges, lawyers and court staff, and improve service continuity during disruptions such as power outages, hardware failures or cyber incidents.

To implement the work, the Cabinet designated the e-Governance Division of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) as the nodal department. This body will coordinate the various digitisation and digital transformation activities across the state’s courts, working with the IT department, KSDC and the judiciary.

Why a separate data and disaster recovery centre matters

Courts generate huge volumes of sensitive data every day – from case filings and evidence records to judgments and orders. A dedicated judiciary Data Centre means this information can be hosted on secure, government-controlled servers with strict access controls, rather than being scattered across different systems or physical storage.

The accompanying Disaster Recovery Centre acts as a backup site. If the primary data centre goes down due to technical faults, natural calamities or cyber-attacks, the recovery centre can take over, ensuring court workflows do not come to a halt. For litigants, this translates into fewer delays caused by system outages and better continuity in hearing schedules and case management.

Emergency kits for ‘Yuva Aapda Mitra’ volunteers

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also gave administrative approval to buy Emergency Responder Kits for volunteers being trained under the centrally sponsored ‘Yuva Aapda Mitra scheme’. The aim is to strengthen local capacity to handle natural disasters and emergency situations across the state.

Under the scheme, 10,350 volunteers will be trained through Scouts, NSS and Mera Yuva Bharat agencies in 11 districts: Bagalkot, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru City, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Raichur, Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir. These districts include coastal, hilly and flood-prone areas where quick community response can save lives during events such as floods, landslides and cyclones.

Each trained volunteer will receive an Emergency Responder Kit containing protective and rescue equipment, at a cost of Rs 10,000 per kit. The total grant for procuring these kits is Rs 10.35 crore.

“The Fire and Emergency Services Department will procure these kits through a tender process under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act (KTPP Act) 1999 and deliver them to the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) of the respective 11 districts,” Kharge said.

How the volunteer scheme fits into disaster preparedness

The Yuva Aapda Mitra programme, run under the National Disaster Management Authority, focuses on training community volunteers to respond in the immediate aftermath of disasters, before professional teams can reach the spot. Trained volunteers are expected to assist with basic search and rescue, first aid, evacuation support and helping affected families access relief.

By equipping them with standardised kits – which typically include items such as rain gear, safety helmets, goggles, boots and basic medical and rescue tools – the state is trying to ensure that these volunteers can operate safely and effectively during emergencies. The move is important for Karnataka, where northern districts face seasonal floods, the Western Ghats see landslides and coastal areas face cyclone risks.

The Rs 704-crore court digitisation project and Rs 10.35-crore emergency kits plan aim to make public services more reliable. The court project will focus on secure data, uninterrupted services and faster access to justice, while the disaster plan will strengthen local teams to respond quickly during emergencies. The government also sees digital systems as key infrastructure for the courts.