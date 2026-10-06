Andhra Pradesh has declared drought across more than half of its administrative blocks, joining Karnataka and Maharashtra as states dealing with significant rainfall deficits and crop damage during the 2026 southwest monsoon.

According to a government order issued by the Revenue (Disaster Management) Department on October 1, drought has been declared in 388 of the state’s 688 mandals across 21 districts. Of these, 283 mandals have been classified under severe drought and 105 under moderate drought.

The declaration was made as an early assessment for the South-West Monsoon 2026 Kharif season, citing a sharp rainfall deficit and prevailing El Nino conditions, The Indian Express reported.

Andhra Pradesh rainfall deficit

Citing government order, The Indian Express reported that Andhra Pradesh received an average 197.6 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 31, against the normal rainfall of 424.3 mm for the period.

This represented a 53.4% rainfall deficit during June-August, prompting the state government to undertake an early drought declaration based on drought indicators under the Government of India’s Manual for Drought Management, 2016.

The decision followed a meeting of the Committee on Drought held on September 30. While the state had planned to complete the drought declaration for the Kharif season by October 31, the government opted for an early declaration covering 21 of Andhra Pradesh’s 26 districts.

The affected districts include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram, Kurnool, Nandyal, Ananthapuramu, Sri Sathyasai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya and Chittoor.

Rayalaseema among worst hit

The drought has particularly affected Rayalaseema and parts of South Andhra, with farmers facing crop losses and water stress. Major crops affected include paddy, maize, coconut, groundnut, tur and cotton.

However, opposition YSR Congress Party has criticised the state government’s assessment and demanded that more areas be brought under the drought declaration. It has specifically questioned the exclusion of Nellore district, claiming several mandals there are facing severe rainfall shortages.

Former minister Kurasala Kannababu and YSRCP state general secretary Gadikota Srikanth Reddy alleged that the drought declaration was delayed despite deteriorating conditions.

According to Srikanth Reddy, 186 of the 388 drought-declared mandals are in Rayalaseema, while 159 of the 283 severely drought-affected mandals are located in the region. He also cited rainfall deficits of 63.1% in Annamayya, 56.6% in Sri Sathya Sai, 47.3% in Chittoor, 46% in YSR Kadapa, 42% in Kurnool and 42.2% in Nandyal.

He claimed nearly seven lakh borewells had dried up by August, while mango and citrus orchards were withering and farmers were using tankers to protect plantations.

Naidu pitches river-linking as long-term solution

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has linked the drought situation to the need for greater water utilisation in southern India. Speaking in Proddatur in YSR Kadapa district on Monday, Naidu said interlinking the Godavari and Cauvery river systems could help make southern states drought-free.

The Andhra Pradesh CM said around 2,000 TMC of river water was flowing into the sea even as drought conditions prevailed, and argued that using at least 200 TMC of Godavari floodwater could transform Rayalaseema by providing greater water availability for agriculture.

The comments came as Naidu launched the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 – Amarajeevi Jaladhara programmes in Proddatur.

The drought declaration comes against a bigger backdrop of a deficient 2026 monsoon. The Indian Express has reported that India’s southwest monsoon ended with rainfall 13% below normal, making it the country’s driest monsoon in more than a decade.