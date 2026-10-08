US Treasury prices rose on Wednesday afternoon as yields moved down from their earlier highs. Falling oil prices and strong demand at a $39 billion auction of 10-year Treasury notes helped calm investors and showed that demand for long-term US government debt was still holding up despite recent market volatility.

Earlier in the day, US government bonds came under fresh selling pressure. The 10-year Treasury yield and the 30-year yield both reached fresh 24-year highs as oil prices moved above $100 a barrel.

The jump in oil prices brought back concerns that inflation could remain higher for longer than expected. As Treasury yields moved higher, bond prices fell. Later, as yields eased, Treasury prices moved higher.

All three major US stock indexes ended in the red. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended their four-day winning streaks, while the Nasdaq recorded its first fall in six sessions.

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The small-cap Russell 2000 also came under pressure, falling 1.3% and performing worse than the larger indexes.

Strong 10-year auction brings buyers back

The $39 billion sale of 10-year Treasury notes triggered buying across the Treasury market, analysts said.

Some investors had expected demand to be weak because longer-term US government bonds have remained under pressure in recent months. Concerns about rising US fiscal deficits have also added to the negative sentiment around long-term Treasuries.

The fall in oil prices also helped Treasury yields move down from their highs. The International Energy Agency agreed to speed up the release of oil stocks and give priority to diesel supplies in an effort to bring down record-high fuel prices.

Brent crude fell 0.5% to $100.09 a barrel, while US crude dropped 1.1% to $88.32 a barrel.

By afternoon trading, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up 1.3 basis points at 5.284%. It had earlier reached a 24-year high of 5.364%.

The 30-year Treasury yield also touched a 24-year high and was last up 2.8 basis points at 5.669%. The two-year Treasury yield, which reflects expectations for interest rates, fell 2.3 basis points to 4.768%.

Rising bond yields put pressure on stocks

The latest rise in Treasury yields came as Brent crude settled above $100 a barrel. Long-term Treasury yields also reached their highest level in 24 years.

Oil prices have risen because of supply concerns linked to the Iran war. Higher oil prices have raised fresh worries about inflation and increased fears that central banks may have to keep interest rates high for longer.

At the same time, rising corporate and government debt has added to the pressure in global bond markets. The resulting bond selloff has unsettled financial markets in recent weeks.

At the same time, Investors had been hoping for some relief in oil prices, which could also bring down interest rates and support stocks.

Fed minutes show debate over rate hike

Minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s September meeting showed that policymakers were divided over the reasons for the latest rate increase.

The Fed unanimously approved its first interest rate hike since July 2023. Some officials believed the increase was needed to limit the impact of higher energy prices, while others felt rates needed to rise to control inflation caused by strong demand.

Markets are now pricing in a 17.2% chance that the Fed will raise rates again at the end of its October meeting. That is down sharply from 37.6% a week ago, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Major indexes end lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 341.11 points, or 0.66%, to close at 51,180.17.

The S&P 500 lost 17.18 points, or 0.22%, to finish at 7,801.75. The Nasdaq Composite fell 61.19 points, or 0.22%, to end at 27,538.69.

Of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500, industrial stocks saw the biggest percentage fall. Healthcare stocks were the biggest gainers.

Higher mortgage rates hit housing stocks

The rise in Treasury yields is also affecting the housing market.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate surged last week to a near three-year high, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Housing stocks fell 2.3%, while homebuilders dropped 2.9%.

Chip stocks also fell 1.2%. The sector has gained more than 80% so far this year, making the latest decline relatively small compared with its gains.

SpaceX falls on Nvidia chip financing report

US government bonds had also come under pressure earlier after reports that Elon Musk’s SpaceX was seeking $40 billion in financing to fund purchases of Nvidia chips.

The Financial Times reported that SpaceX was looking to raise about $10 billion through bank loans and another $30 billion through investment-grade debt for the chip order.

If SpaceX enters the investment-grade bond market, it could bring back concerns that large corporate borrowers are competing with long-term US Treasuries for investors’ money, analysts said.

Earnings season set to begin

Third-quarter earnings season is expected to begin in earnest next week, with several major financial companies due to report their results.

Investors will closely watch whether the huge amounts being spent on AI technology are starting to produce meaningful returns. They will also look for signs about the health of US consumers as inflationary pressures continue to build.

Analysts currently expect S&P 500 companies to report aggregate year-on-year earnings growth of 30.6% for the July-to-September quarter, according to LSEG.

More stocks fall than rise

The broader market also showed a clear tilt toward declining stocks.

On the New York Stock Exchange, declining stocks outnumbered advancing stocks by a ratio of 3.34 to 1. The exchange recorded 115 new 52-week highs and 497 new lows.

On the Nasdaq, 1,421 stocks rose while 3,371 fell. Declining stocks outnumbered advancing stocks by a ratio of 2.37 to 1.

The S&P 500 recorded nine new 52-week highs and 12 new lows. The Nasdaq Composite posted 32 new highs and 250 new lows.

Trading volume across US exchanges stood at 16.21 billion shares. That compares with an average of 17.57 billion shares for a full session over the past 20 trading days.