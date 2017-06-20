International Yoga Day 2017: Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow all set to receive PM Narendra Modi; here’s what is on agenda

International Yoga Day 2017: This year PM Modi will observe the event in Lucknow and the capital of Uttar Pradesh with nearly 55,000 people are expected to attend the event at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan. (Representative Photo: Reuters)

International Yoga Day 2017: Yoga in India is considered to be an around 5,000-year-old mental, physical and spiritual practice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first address to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014 proposed the idea of International Yoga Day and it was accepted. Now, India and the world are gearing up for the third edition of International Yoga Day, which is going to be held on June 21, the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. This year PM will observe the event in Lucknow and the capital of Uttar Pradesh with nearly 55,000 people are expected to attend the event at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will lead a rehearsal of the main event and will monitor arrangements for the main event. Meanwhile, all the preparations are done and just the final touches are being given to make the International Yoga Day event tomorrow a grand success! Here are some key points to know about tomorrow’s event:

1 As many as 51,560 Yoga enthusiasts will be performing various Yoga asanas at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan, as per the officials of Lucknow district administration. Apart from this, there will be participants from various organisations and schools.

2 The event is scheduled for 80-minutes that will begin at around 6.30 AM. Additional District Magistrate (Lucknow East) Virendra Pandey was quoted by PTI as saying that the participants will be allowed to enter the venue from 2.00 AM to 5.30 AM. Giant LED screens will be installed at the venue for them to have a close look at the yogic postures.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



3 Uttar Pradesh government has sent invites to leaders of various political parties, including former chief ministers Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party’s chief Mayawati.

4 Some prominent participants in the third International Yoga Day are Patanjali Sansthan, NCC, Dev Sanskriti Sansthan, Art of Living, Brahmakumaris, CRPF and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Apart from this, nearly 80 foreign participants are also likely to take part in the event.

Also See: International Yoga Day grabs attention, people across globe participate; check out images

5 A tight security cordon has been thrown around the sprawling venue with commandos and paramilitary personnel keeping a close watch from vantage points, police said. Officials said over 400 CCTV cameras would be installed for the tomorrow’s event.

(With inputs from PTI)