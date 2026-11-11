The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has recently stated that differences between its official Air Quality Index (AQI) readings and those shown by private apps stem from different measurement systems and calculation methods—not from under-reporting pollution. It also defended the 500-point ceiling on India’s official index and explained data gaps at some Delhi monitoring stations during the post-Diwali pollution spike.

In a clarification posted on X, the CPCB responded to concerns about official AQI reporting during and after Diwali. The concerns included the index being capped at 500, missing readings at some Delhi stations, and sharp differences between government figures and those displayed by private air-quality platforms.

“It is generally perceived that private apps show higher AQI. This may hold during short peaks, when hourly values rise sharply. However, when concentrations fall, such apps show lower AQI than the NAQI, since NAQI continues to reflect the exposure of the preceding 24 hours,” the board said.

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The CPCB said the difference was “attributable to differences in measurement of pollutant concentration and in methodology, and not to under-reporting.”

CPCB Comments on reporting of National Air Quality Index (NAQI) during the post-Diwali period.

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Why does the official AQI stop at 500?

India’s National Air Quality Index, or NAQI, was introduced in 2015 to translate complex pollution data into a single number, colour code and health advisory. The index runs from 0 to 500, with 401–500 classified as “Severe.”

The CPCB said the 500 cap is a deliberate design feature, consistent with international practice, including the US Environmental Protection Agency’s AQI scale. Once pollution reaches this level, the board said, the health warning remains in the “Severe” category; a higher numerical value would not change the public-health advice.

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“An AQI of 500 or above indicates almost the same health risk, that is the severe category,” the board said.

The index is calculated every hour using sub-indices for eight pollutants:

PM2.5

PM10

Carbon monoxide

Nitrogen dioxide

Sulphur dioxide

Ammonia

Ozone

Lead

The highest sub-index becomes that hour’s AQI.

Why do official and app numbers differ?

The CPCB said private apps often rely on instantaneous hourly readings, low-cost sensors and different AQI breakpoints. Their readings may therefore rise very sharply during a brief pollution spike, but fall faster once concentrations begin to decline.

By contrast, the official NAQI generally uses a 24-hour average for most pollutants, while carbon monoxide and ozone use eight-hour averages. This means the official number is designed to reflect sustained exposure rather than a momentary burst of pollution.

Private platforms may also use data from both government and non-government sources, including low-cost sensors with limited calibration and quality assurance. The CPCB said this makes their figures “not directly comparable” with the official index, which uses calibrated and quality-assured data.

Why did some Delhi stations show gaps?

The board explained that particulate-matter analysers installed when the NAQI was launched were calibrated to measure concentrations between 0 and 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre.

When hourly PM readings exceed that calibrated range, the automated validation system treats them as “outside range” and excludes them from AQI calculations. During extreme episodes, such as intense firecrackers bursting around Diwali, this can appear as a data gap at a particular station.

“During extreme episodes, which are occasional like Diwali firecracker bursting, this may appear as a data gap at the particular station concerned, and those hours do not contribute to the 24-hour average of relevant pollutants for the concerned station,” the CPCB said.

The clarification came after reports that several Delhi monitoring stations had missing hourly readings as PM2.5 concentrations approached or exceeded the instruments’ upper measurement limit.

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CPCB promises upgrades

The board acknowledged that monitoring technology has advanced substantially since 2015. It said instrument replacement and expansion of the monitoring network are continuing, and that its methodology is being reviewed in light of technological developments and international practices.

India had 30 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations in 2014–15; the number has now risen to 634. In Delhi, the network has grown from 10 stations to 59.

The CPCB said it remains committed to “transparent, scientific and reliable reporting of air quality” and to improving its monitoring system in consultation with experts.

For the public, the practical advice remains tied to the AQI category rather than the exact number. The CPCB urged people—especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory or heart conditions—to follow health advisories linked to the prevailing category.

The official readings are available through the CPCB portal and the SAMEER mobile application. But the board’s clarification also makes clear that a lower official AQI during a pollution episode does not necessarily mean the air was clean at every moment but it reflects a different way of measuring and averaging exposure.