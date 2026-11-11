India has reduced the number of main visa categories from 13 to nine and the number of sub-categories from 49 to 23 to simplify entry rules for foreign nationals. The changes cover tourists, business professionals, students, researchers and patients seeking medical treatment in the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the revised framework in a statement on November 11. The changes aim to reduce confusion between overlapping visa categories, simplify applications and encourage foreign nationals to visit India for tourism, education, healthcare and business.

One of the key changes is the renaming of the Tourist Visa as the Visitor Visa. The new category covers a wider range of short-term activities, including business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, short-duration medical treatment and courses in Indian languages, music, art and craft.

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The government has also re-organised business and student visas, expanded validity provisions for medical visas and reduced the number of fields applicants must complete across all 23 sub-categories by 65-70%.

The latest revision follows an earlier rationalisation exercise in October 2025, when the government reduced the main visa categories from 22 to 13 and sub-categories from 63 to 49. The latest changes were carried out on August 27, 2026.

What are India’s nine new visa categories?

The revised framework has nine main categories:

Business Diplomatic Work Journalist Medical Official Student Visitor Miscellaneous

The most significant change for short-term travellers is the replacement of the Tourist Visa with the Visitor Visa. It has two sub-categories, V-1 and V-2.

Visa category Purpose and validity V-1 Visitor Visa Short-term visits, including tourism, business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, short medical treatment and short cultural or language courses. Valid for 30 days with multiple entries. V-2 Visitor Visa Longer visits or repeat travel. Validity of one, five or 10 years, depending on the category and approval. Covers V-1 activities and mountaineering. Mountaineering Foreign nationals visiting India for mountaineering will receive a six-month multiple-entry visa.

The wider Visitor Visa category allows eligible foreign nationals to combine tourism with other short-term activities during their stay, subject to the visa conditions.

What changes for foreign patients and students?

The government has re-organised the Medical Visa category and retained separate provisions for treatment under conventional medical systems and AYUSH systems.

The revised medical visa structure is:

Visa code Who can apply? M-1 Foreign nationals seeking medical treatment other than under AYUSH systems M-2 Medical attendants accompanying M-1 visa holders M-3 Foreign nationals seeking treatment under AYUSH systems M-4 Medical attendants accompanying M-3 visa holders

The M-1 and M-3 categories, including their electronic visa versions, will generally have one-year validity with multiple entries. The corresponding attendant visas allow eligible patients to bring someone to support them during treatment.

The changes are part of the government’s wider effort to promote medical value travel under its ‘Heal in India’ initiative.

Student Visa changes

The Student Visa category has been consolidated into two main sub-categories, S-1 and S-2.

S-1: Covers school, graduate and postgraduate education in India.

Covers school, graduate and postgraduate education in India. S-2: Covers PhD and research scholars, visiting faculty, foreign research students, scientific and anthropological expeditions, internships and exchange programmes.

The government has also introduced a longer-validity option for eligible foreign students admitted to Indian institutions through the Study in India portal. They may receive an e-S1 visa valid for up to five years or for the duration of their academic course, whichever is shorter. It will allow multiple entries.

This provision could make it easier for international students to travel in and out of India during their studies without applying for a fresh visa each time, provided they meet the applicable conditions.

What changes for foreign business professionals?

The Business Visa category has been divided into two sub-categories, B-1 and B-2, based on the nature of the business activity.

Visa code Activities covered B-1 Long-term, licence-based business activities, including establishing industrial or business ventures in India B-2 Short-term, contract-based activities, including production investment business, conferences, sports, cultural and commercial performances, and film-related work

The revised framework also provides for foreign technical specialists working with Indian companies. This includes subject-matter experts, engineers and technical personnel brought in to install, operate or maintain industrial facilities and equipment.

Their assignments may involve:

Installation and commissioning of machinery and equipment.

Quality checks and essential maintenance.

Production support and information technology systems.

Enterprise resource planning systems.

Employee training and supply-chain development.

Plant design and technical management.

Such specialists may receive a Production Investment Business Visa under the B-2 category through the e-Visa platform. The government said this activity was earlier covered under the e-B4 visa nomenclature.

The provision is intended to help Indian companies bring in foreign experts for specific technical assignments, including machinery installation, production-system testing and employee training.

Will the new visa rules make applications easier?

Along with reducing the number of visa categories, the MHA has cut the number of fields and columns applicants must complete across the 23 sub-categories by 65-70%.

The government expects shorter application forms to reduce the time and effort required from applicants and improve administrative efficiency. However, the changes do not mean that visas will be granted automatically or that eligibility requirements have been relaxed across the board. Applicants must continue to meet the conditions applicable to their chosen category.

The e-Visa facility is currently available to nationals of 172 countries. The government said it processes e-Visas through electronic travel authorisation across 13 sub-categories.

The MHA is updating its information technology systems to implement the revised framework. It expects visas to be issued under the new system by the end of 2026.

The government said it had studied visa systems in developed countries and international standards before restructuring the framework. Its objective is to make the categories more compact and purpose-based while retaining the information required for visa scrutiny.

The two rounds of rationalisation have reduced the main visa categories from 22 to nine and the sub-categories from 63 to 23 in about a year.