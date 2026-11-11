US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been relocated from his home in Washington DC to a military base following concerns over threats to his life linked to Iran, according to US media reports.

The relocation came after a photograph of Bessent’s home in the affluent Georgetown neighbourhood of Washington was published in the Wall Street Journal, allowing its location to be identified, CBS News reported. The New York Times also reported the move, citing sources familiar with the matter.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press (AP) on Wednesday that the relocation was partly prompted by media reports that helped identify Bessent’s home address. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the security arrangements.

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“After the Wall Street Journal published an article featuring an online photo that allowed the location of the secretary’s Georgetown home to be geo-located, security concerns began to increase,” a source told CBS.

The concerns made authorities to move Bessent to a military base in the Washington area, the source added.

A Treasury Department spokesperson said Bessent “will not be deterred” by the threats and “remains committed” to the US campaign to put economic pressure on Iran.

The spokesperson also said the secretary remained committed to executing Operation Economic Outcast and maintaining the blockade, which together were “collapsing Iran’s economy”.

US intelligence warns of increased threats against Americans

The relocation comes at a time when there are concerns within the US intelligence community over Iran’s efforts to target American officials.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned in September that Iran had “substantially increased” its efforts to target Americans, including current and former US officials, as reported by AP.

The New York Times reported that the Iranian effort to target US officials had “reached a more advanced stage”, citing three sources familiar with the matter. The severity of the threats against Bessent, however, remained unclear.

Other officials reportedly identified as potential targets include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former National Security Advisor John Bolton and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

The Trump administration withdrew security protection for Milley and Bolton shortly after Donald Trump returned to the White House last year.

Iran has previously denied plotting attacks against US officials and individuals on American soil.

Bessent has been at the forefront of the Trump administration‘s efforts to isolate Iran economically through sanctions and restrictions on its financial links with other countries.

Bessent leads US economic pressure campaign against Iran

The Treasury Department announced an “economic D-Day” against Tehran in August, launching a campaign aimed at cutting off Iran’s remaining financial connections with the global economy.

The campaign, known as Operation Economic Outcast, has involved US officials engaging with governments and financial institutions across Europe and the Middle East to push them to sever economic ties with Iran.

According to AP, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey have halted Iran’s top commercial bank from carrying out transactions in their countries. Some Iranian airlines have also lost access to important regional routes, including those connecting Istanbul and Muscat in Oman.

The US campaign has also targeted financial institutions and services in the Middle East accused of facilitating transactions with Iran. It has been accompanied by a US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Bessent’s relocation comes even as President Donald Trump said this week that the more than eight-month-old war with Iran was “militarily is effectively over”. The administration, however, has continued its economic pressure campaign as it seeks to push Tehran to meet US demands over its nuclear programme.

Several senior Trump officials live on military bases

Bessent is among several senior Trump administration officials who have moved to military bases or other protected housing over security concerns.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also live on military bases. White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was moved to a military base in late 2025, before the conflict with Iran began.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard have also lived on military bases.The security arrangements come amid wider concerns over threats against current and former US officials as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue.