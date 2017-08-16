Independence Day 2017: Union minister Mahesh Sharma hosts tricolour on 163-feet high flagpole

The whole world is looking towards India, Mahesh Sharma said in the presence of MLAs. (Twitter)

Union minister Dr Mahesh Sharma today hoisted the national flag on a 163-feet high pole here and said that people should contribute towards the sustainable development of Noida and Greater Noida. India has a visionary Prime Minister who today has given the call for a clean and green, and terrorism-free India by 2022, he said on the occasion at the India-Expo Mart here. “We all have to contribute towards realising this dream. This country, this state, this city belongs to each and every individual and we together should contribute towards its sustainable development,” the minister said.

India is a rapidly developing nation with strong leadership. The whole world is looking towards the country, Sharma said in the presence of MLAs. “A majority of the population is young and this is a very important strength of our country,” the Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (Independent Charge) said. He also said that a habitat centre is going to be developed in Noida and it will help boost art and culture in the region. It took around six and a half minutes to hoist the flag that weighed 18 kg and measured 54-feet-by-36-feet, an official said.

Chairman of IEML Rakesh Sharma said the country is progressing in every field under the able leadership of the Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh also has a dynamic leadership. The event was also attended by representatives of 17 countries, including the USA. The mart’s premises is used to host national and international events.