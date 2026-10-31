Mumbai airport’s proposed redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1) is facing resistance from airlines, which have questioned the timing of the planned shutdown amid delays in alternative infrastructure that could accommodate displaced passengers. The Airline Operators Committee (AOC) has sought phased redevelopment, stating that a complete shutdown before additional capacity is ready could disrupt airport operations and constrain flight movements.

Mumbai International Airport (Mial), operated by Adani Airport Holdings, plans to begin demolition and reconstruction of T1 in April 2027, with the project expected to be completed by December 2030. At a meeting on October 28, Mial officials asked airlines to submit their transition and slot relocation plans by November 3 to facilitate the temporary relocation of around five million passengers annually.

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However, sources told FE that the AOC has opposed the proposed capacity reduction and sought protection of historical airline slots for the Summer 2027 schedule. It has also insisted that any changes comply with the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s slot allocation guidelines. The committee supports the redevelopment but wants it undertaken in phases to minimise disruption to airlines and passengers.

A key concern is the delay in the expansion of Terminal 2’s (T2) north-west pier, which was initially expected to become operational by March 2027 but is now running nearly two years behind schedule. Airlines have questioned how the airport will accommodate traffic displaced from T1 without the additional capacity. They have also sought access to the IIT Bombay structural study cited in regulatory documents to understand the urgency and justification for the redevelopment.

The proposed transition to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has added another layer of uncertainty. Several foreign carriers are reluctant to commit to shifting operations there before October 2027, seeking more time and clarity. IndiGo and Air India Express, however, have agreed to move selected flights to NMIA.

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Mial has maintained that redevelopment is necessary to address safety concerns at the ageing terminal and that the displaced traffic will return once the work is completed. The challenge is that the T1 complex, comprising T1A, T1B and T1C, has evolved over six decades and cannot be easily divided into independently functioning terminals. T1B houses check-in counters, security screening and baggage belts, while T1C has security facilities and six contact gates. T1A is unused because of access constraints and obsolete equipment.

The redevelopment also includes a three-km airside tunnel beneath the T1 and T2 aprons, along with additional aircraft parking stands south of Runway 09-27. The tunnel is intended to improve the movement of aircraft, passengers, baggage and ground staff, reducing delays caused by transfers through perimeter roads. Sources said the entire T1 complex would need to be demolished and rebuilt to facilitate its construction, making a phased approach difficult.