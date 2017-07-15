Haryana minister Anil Vij targets Rahul Gandhi, says India was hoping he would return wiser from his grandmother’s home

Taking a jibe at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, Haryana minister Anil Vij today said India was hoping he would return wiser from his grandmother’s home.(PTI)

Taking a jibe at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, Haryana minister Anil Vij today said India was hoping he would return wiser from his grandmother’s home in Italy but it seemed he came back “empty handed”. His remark came against the backdrop of Gandhi’s allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies created space for terrorists in Kashmir. “Hindustan ummeed kar raha tha ki naani ghar jaayega buddhi le ke aayega, lekin lagta hai wahan se khaali haath aa gaya (India was hoping he would return wiser from his grandmother’s home, but it appears he came back empty handed),” the state health and sports minister tweeted. Gandhi had earlier said the prime minister’s pursuit of short-term political gains through the BJP-PDP alliance in the state had cost the country dear and resulted in sacrifices of innocent Indians.Vij had a year ago stoked a controversy, saying “all Congress leaders have DNA for wrongdoings”. He had then taken a dig at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for her comment that she was not afraid of anyone as she was the daughter-in-law of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.