Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on NSE with an “Overweight” call and a target price of Rs 2,315 per share. This implies an upside of 28% from the current price of Rs 1,808.15 apiece.

Morgan Stanley referred to the exchange as the “Engine of India’s Capital Markets.” NSE is a strong play on the country’s growing capital markets. It combines exposure to the financialisation of household savings and the asset allocation shift to equities with dominant liquidity, scalable technology, and attractive economics, which should sustain premium valuations, it said.

Morgan Stanley on NSE: Double-digits earnings forecast

The exchange has delivered a normalised profit of 19% on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over the last 14 years and 25% over the last 10 years.

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Morgan Stanley expects NSE’s revenue and normalised profit to grow at 15% CAGR over FY27 to FY29, inflecting higher from a tepid 6% normalised profit CAGR over FY24 to FY27. “We expect market share in index options to stabilize. We see opportunities for revenue diversifications but timing and quantification remain tough to predict,” it said.

The brokerage identified a fall in trading revenues, adverse regulation, and market share loss as the key risks to its outlook.

Morgan Stanley on NSE: Long runway for growth

The company generates an annual profit of over $1 billion. “India ranks first among large exchanges globally by number of contracts traded in equity derivatives and third by number of cash trades. However, cash trading value and equity futures notional turnover, relative to GDP, are well below other countries,” it said.

India’s equity options premium turnover is just 20% of the US, while only 3.2% of working-age Indians trade on NSE’s cash market and 0.7% trade equity derivatives.

Morgan Stanley sees a “long runway”, with cash average daily traded value (ADTV) growing at 1.9 times the nominal GDP CAGR over the past decade. “We expect deeper capital markets to benefit equity derivatives, though growth will depend on product adoption, taxation and regulation.”

Morgan Stanley on NSE: Four key advantages

According to Morgan Stanley, NSE’s franchise rests on 4 key advantages, the first being dominant liquidity with self-reinforcing network effects.

The exchange has sustained an over 90% share in cash equities and 100% share in equity futures and stock options. Its share in index options has moderated and likely stabilised at around 65%.

The second is high barriers to entry as regulatory approvals, technology and clearing infrastructure make displacement difficult.

The third factor is scalable, asset-light economics, with one of the highest EBITDA margins among large listed exchanges globally. NSE’s normalised operating EBITDA margin was 76.2% in FY26.

The last is low incremental capital needs and high payout: “Core SGF is well-funded. Existing infrastructure supports new product launches at relatively low marginal cost. This enables a high payout (71% in F25 and 84% in F26). We build ~60% over F27-F29e,” Morgan Stanley said.

NSE: The growth engine for India’s capital markets

Morgan Stanley is bullish on NSE, driven by India’s growing capital markets. NSE commands the major share in cash equities and equity derivatives. This, coupled with one of the best EBITDA margins among global exchanges, positions NSE to outperform.

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