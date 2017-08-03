Gunfight between Delhi Police and criminals near Shivaji Stadium at Connaught Place, three arrested

Exchange of fire took place between police and criminals near Connaught Place’s Shivaji Stadium. (Image: ANI)

An incident of firing at New Delhi’s Connaught Place was reported late on Wednesday night. According to ANI, exchange of fire took place between police and criminals near Connaught Place’s Shivaji Stadium. No injuries were reported and the police have arrested three assailants and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. One person is absconding. Speaking to DNA, police officials informed that they have started investigation into the incident and no one was injured during the firing. Police had information about some anti-social elements who were planning to conduct a strike in the area and late night spotted them near a restaurant. When the group saw police at the spot, the immediately opened fire on them.

(Further details awaited)