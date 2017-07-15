Government for hospital upgrade at major ports under PPP

Gadkari said the move will also help fill the huge shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in the country.

The government is proposing to upgrade hospitals at major ports and provide medical education in these hospitals on public-private-partnership (PPP) model. Port trusts will not provide funds for developing the infrastructure but may make the land available. The ministry of shipping has conceived the idea in accordance with its plan of better asset utilisation of the ports for enhancing their revenues, catering better medical facilities and creating jobs. “If port hospitals can be upgraded under PPP mode and if medical colleges and PG courses can be started at these hospitals, it will not only enhance the quality of health care available to people in and around the port area, but will also create educational and employment opportunities for the local youth,” shipping, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Speaking to media after receiving the report of a MoRTH-appointed committee, chaired by Dr Ved Prakash Mishra, to study how the existing healthcare infrastructure at major ports can be upgraded under PPP mode, Gadkari said the move will also help fill the huge shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in the country, and will make ports the drivers of economic change, enabling equitable and inclusive growth of the local area.