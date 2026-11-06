Passport, Visa rules for foreign nationals in India: The Union Home Ministry has relaxed passport and visa requirements for certain categories of foreign nationals living in India, including some long-term Pakistani residents, minority refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, Sri Lankan Tamils and Tibetans. The changes were notified through the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, published in the Gazette on Thursday.

The amendment is not a blanket relaxation for all foreigners. It creates specific exemptions for people who entered India under particular circumstances, while also tightening documentation rules for Nepalese and Bhutanese nationals arriving from or transiting through certain countries.

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Relief for some Pakistani residents

Pakistani nationals who entered India on or before December 31, 2009, with the intention of settling permanently, can now be exempted from the usual passport renewal requirement if they cannot renew their travel documents because they do not possess Pakistan’s Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

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The exemption is conditional. Applicants must not have married while in Pakistan or acquired immovable property there. They must also have left behind family members who are Indian citizens when they went to Pakistan, undertake not to return to that country, and have no adverse reports from police or security agencies.

Exemption for persecuted minorities

The order also exempts members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024 after being compelled to seek shelter because of religious persecution or a well-founded fear of persecution.

The relaxation covers people who entered India without valid passports or other travel documents, as well as those whose documents have expired. However, they will still need to obtain an appropriate visa after entering India to continue their stay.

Sri Lankan Tamils and Tibetans

The amended order also addresses Sri Lankan Tamils and Tibetan nationals residing in India. For Tibetans, the notification includes provisions for those who entered India using permits issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu between 1959 and May 30, 2003.

The government has not framed these changes as a general immigration amnesty. Instead, they appear designed to regularise documentation for long-standing resident groups whose passports, permits or identity papers may no longer be renewable or valid.

Nepal and Bhutan travel rules revised

The order also revises travel and identification requirements for Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens moving directly between the three neighbouring countries by land or air. Such travellers may present identity documents specified in the government’s official Visa Manual instead of standard passports.

But the exemption has clear limits. Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens entering or exiting India after embarking from, or transiting through, mainland China, Macau, Hong Kong or Pakistan must hold both a valid passport and a valid visa.

Similarly, Indian citizens will not get the relaxed documentation benefit if they travel to or return from countries other than Nepal and Bhutan through the India-Nepal or India-Bhutan borders. They will need valid passports and must use designated immigration posts.

What the changes mean

For eligible Pakistani nationals and persecuted minority refugees, the order could reduce a major practical barrier: the inability to renew foreign passports or obtain identity documents from their country of origin. It may help them regularise their stay in India through the appropriate visa category.

For Nepal and Bhutan, the message is more restrictive. While routine travel between the three countries remains relatively flexible, the government has drawn a clear security line for travellers whose journeys involve China, Macau, Hong Kong or Pakistan.

The Home Ministry’s Foreigners Division handles policy on visas, immigration, registration, stay extensions, security clearances and deportation, making it the authority responsible for administering these country-specific rules.