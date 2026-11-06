The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a increase in disaster relief money, with families of those killed in natural disasters now set to receive Rs 8 lakh instead of Rs 4 lakh. Crop-loss assistance has also been raised by 25 to 30 per cent, a decision expected to benefit more than 10 lakh farmers across the state.

The revised financial assistance will be provided under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The enhanced amounts will also apply retrospectively to losses reported between April 1 and November 4, 2026.

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath announces a hike in disaster relief assistance for farmers and affected families. Compensation for families of those killed in natural disasters doubled from ₹4 lakh to ₹8 lakh, while crop loss compensation increased by 25–30%. More than 10 lakh farmers are expected to benefit from the revised relief norms, which also enhance assistance for livestock losses, damaged houses and other disaster-related losses. The revised norms will cover losses incurred between April 1 and November 4, 2026. (Source: CMO, Uttar Pradesh) Advertisement — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026

More money for crop damage

For crop and land losses, farmers in irrigated areas will now receive Rs 22,000 per hectare, up from Rs 17,000. In rain-fed areas, the assistance has increased from Rs 8,500 to Rs 11,000 per hectare.

Assistance for perennial crops and agroforestry has been raised from Rs 22,500 to Rs 30,000 per hectare. Farmers whose farmland has been affected by silt will receive Rs 23,000 per hectare, up from Rs 18,000, while land damaged by landslides or avalanches will now attract Rs 60,000 per hectare instead of Rs 47,000.

The state’s disaster relief department has reported that, between April 1 and November 4, crops on 52.14 lakh hectares belonging to 10,02,684 farmers were damaged. The revised rates are intended to increase the payout for these already-reported losses.

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Higher compensation for livestock

Livestock owners and poultry farmers will also receive more. Compensation for the death of large animals such as cows, buffaloes, horses and camels has increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

For small livestock, including goats, sheep and pigs, the amount has gone up from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,500. Owners of pack animals such as horses and mules will receive Rs 25,400 instead of Rs 20,000, while poultry farmers will now get Rs 130 per dead bird, compared with Rs 100 earlier.

Silk farmers included

The revised norms also cover sericulture. Assistance for Eri, Mulberry and Tassar silk production has increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800 per hectare. For Muga silk, the support has been raised from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,800 per hectare.

Relief for damaged homes and public infrastructure

Families whose houses are completely damaged will receive Rs 1.85 lakh in plain areas and Rs 2.06 lakh in hilly areas. A partially damaged house in the plains will qualify for Rs 93,000.

The government has also increased assistance for repairing public infrastructure. Up to Rs 15.50 lakh can be provided for repairing primary schools, while secondary schools, intermediate colleges and polytechnics can receive up to Rs 26 lakh. New standards have also been set for repairing roads and hospitals.

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Camp stay and drought support

Disaster-affected families will be able to stay in relief camps with support for up to 30 days. In the event of drought, drinking-water assistance will be available for up to 90 days. The state government has said individual assistance will be sent directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through direct benefit transfer, and beneficiary lists and eligibility criteria are to be made public to ensure transparency in distribution.

The increase in amount is important because the earlier compensation rates were widely seen as inadequate, particularly after unseasonal rain and hailstorms damaged standing crops. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier acknowledged that existing compensation was insufficient and assured farmers of a new relief package.

Under the revised framework, a farmer with crop damage in an irrigated area will receive Rs 5,000 more per hectare than before, while a rain-fed farmer will get Rs 2,500 more per hectare. The new standards are reported to remain effective from the financial year 2026-27 through 2030-31.