The Titan Company share price surged around 4% on Friday, November 6, as its net profit for the September quarter more than doubled. Brokerages remain positive on the stock due to its superior competitive positioning and firm growth in the jewellery industry.

Domestic brokerages Motilal Oswal and Elara Capital retained their ‘Buy’ and ‘Accumulate’ ratings, respectively. However, JM Financial downgraded the stock to ‘Add’ from ‘Buy’. The stock is trading 2.7% higher at Rs 4,966 apiece at this hour.

Titan Q2 earnings

Titan Company’s Q2 FY27 net profit jumped more than twofold to Rs 2,393 crore from Rs 1,120 crore reported in the year-ago period. Its revenue from sales jumped over 23% year-on-year to Rs 20,337 crore compared to Rs 16,461 crore.

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The strong numbers came on the back of growth across Titan’s jewellery business. “Q2FY27 was a quarter of healthy, broad-based growth for Titan, with our businesses registering c.25% consolidated operating growth YoY. A strong base quarter and a notable shift in the festive calendar into Q3FY27 notwithstanding, consumer demand held up well for most of the period,” said Ajoy Chawla, Managing Director of Titan Company.

Motilal Oswal on Titan: Superior competitive positioning

The brokerage retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and has a target price of Rs 5,700 apiece, implying an upside of 15% from the current price.

Titan continues to outperform other branded players with its superior competitive positioning in sourcing, studded ratio, youth-centric focus, and reinvestment strategy. “Its brand recall and business moat are not easily replicable; therefore, Tanishq’s competitive edge will remain strong in the category,” Motilal Oswal said.

The company’s store count reached 3,751 as of September, and the expansion story remains intact. The non-jewellery business is also scaling up well and will contribute to growth in the medium term.

“Apart from industry formalisation, stability in gold prices can further improve margin visibility for TTAN. Overall, we remain constructive on growth in the jewellery industry, particularly among top players, with TTAN as the bellwether and, given its superior historical execution track record, best positioned to benefit,” the brokerage said.

Elara Capital on Titan: Focus on buyer growth

Brokerage Elara Capital has maintained its “Accumulate” rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 5,300. This implies an upside of 7% from the current price.

The brokerage has tweaked its FY27 estimates by 9% to factor in custom duty gains and strong operating performance in other businesses, excluding jewellery. It expects growth in the December quarter to be led by the shift in the festival season and the return of buyers if gold prices remain stable at corrected levels.

“Management indicated buyer growth as a key priority to sustain revenue momentum as the benefit of gold prices inflation on ticket size begin to wane,” it said.

Elara added that rising competition is making plain gold buyer acquisition structurally harder, especially in the small-ticket segment. With ticket-size gains fading, buyer growth is the key metric to track, and Titan is focusing on driving this.

JM Financial on Titan: Downgrade to Add amid recent surge

Brokerage JM Financial Institutional Securities has downgraded the stock to ‘Add’ from ‘Buy’, due to the recent run-up. It has a target price of Rs 5,150, implying an upside of 4%.

The brokerage said that buyer growth is now the top priority of the company, as “…the YoY rise in gold prices likely to fall to single-digit in Q3FY27.”

“Management retained their FY27 jewellery EBIT margin guidance of ~11% despite a better mix, citing rising competitive intensity, realisation pressure from domestic gold trading below international prices since the May ’26 duty hike and gold price uncertainty; it will revisit the guidance after FY27,” the brokerage said.

Titan: The way ahead

Titan posted strong numbers for the September quarter, and analysts expect the December quarter to also be firm due to the festive season. Brokerages remain positive on the stock, seeing potential upside of up to 15% due to its superior competitive positioning and firm growth in the jewellery industry.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.