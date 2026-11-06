After 23 years, a period that saw him record 146 goals for his country, Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from national duty, bringing an end of an era for Portuguese football. The 41-year-old forward leaves behind an extraordinary record, alongside a legacy that extends well beyond the football pitch.

The announcement marks the end of an era for Portuguese football, but Ronaldo’s influence is unlikely to fade. From growing up in financial hardship on Portugal’s Madeira island to becoming one of the world’s wealthiest athletes, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has built a global sporting and commercial empire through lucrative playing contracts, endorsements and investments.

In an emotional video shared on social media on Thursday, November 5, Ronaldo said it was time to hand back Portugal’s iconic No. 7 shirt.

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“It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not made only with the head. They are also made with the heart,” he said.

Ronaldo added that if his goals had ever made supporters happy, helped them forget their worries or feel proud of their country, representing Portugal had been worth it.

“Portugal will always be a part of me,” he wrote, thanking his family, fellow players, coaches, staff and Portuguese supporters for their support throughout his international career.

Ronaldo’s international career: 234 appearances, 146 goals and historic achievements

Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in 2003 and went on to become the most-capped men’s international footballer in history, while also setting the record for the most international goals scored by a male player.

His biggest achievement with Portugal came at Euro 2016, when he captained the team to its first major international trophy. He subsequently helped the country win the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

The forward also made history at the FIFA World Cup, becoming the first player to score in six different editions of the tournament. His appearances across six World Cups placed him alongside Argentina’s Lionel Messi in an exclusive group of players to achieve the milestone.

The 2026 World Cup was his final international tournament. Portugal’s campaign ended in the last 16 following a 1-0 defeat against eventual champions Spain.

Despite missing out on the World Cup title, Ronaldo leaves international football with a collection of records and achievements that have made him one of Portugal’s most celebrated sporting figures.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth: Forbes estimates fortune at $1.2 billion

Ronaldo’s financial success has reached a level rarely achieved by professional athletes. According to Forbes’ November 2026 assessment, his estimated net worth stands at approximately $1.2 billion, placing him among the wealthiest athletes in the world.

He is also among a select group of active athletes who have achieved billionaire status, alongside Lionel Messi, LeBron James and Tiger Woods. Forbes estimates Messi’s net worth at approximately $1.1 billion.

Ronaldo’s earning power remains formidable despite his decision to step away from international football. According to Forbes, he is the world’s highest-paid footballer for the 2026-27 season, with estimated total earnings of $300 million.

This includes approximately $250 million in on-field earnings from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and another $50 million from endorsements and other business ventures.

The figures underline how Ronaldo’s commercial value extends far beyond his performances for Portugal. His retirement from international football does not necessarily signal a slowdown in his earning potential, given his continuing club commitments and global brand appeal.

From waiting outside McDonald’s to building a billion-dollar fortune

Ronaldo’s journey to global sporting and financial success began far removed from the luxury lifestyle associated with his name today.

Born on the Portuguese island of Madeira, he has spoken publicly about growing up in a family that struggled financially. In an interview with ITV in 2019, he recalled that money was scarce during his childhood.

He also described how he and his siblings would sometimes wait outside a McDonald’s outlet late at night, hoping employees would give them leftover burgers.

Those experiences stand in sharp contrast to his present financial standing. His wealth has been built through a combination of lucrative playing contracts, global endorsements, commercial ventures and investments.

Ronaldo’s career earnings from football contracts alone have been substantial, while his commercial partnerships have helped turn his sporting success into a global business operation.

Endorsements and CR7 brand strengthen Ronaldo’s business empire

Ronaldo’s commercial appeal extends well beyond football. With hundreds of millions of followers on social media, he is among the world’s most influential athletes and a highly sought-after face for international brands.

His long-standing partnership with Nike reportedly generates nearly $18 million annually. Endorsement agreements and campaigns involving brands such as Armani and Castrol have also contributed significantly to his wealth.

He has additionally worked with major international companies, including Binance, TAG Heuer, Samsung, Unilever and Louis Vuitton.

Ronaldo has also developed his own CR7 brand, covering products such as fragrances, underwear, footwear and bottled mineral water.

His business interests extend to hotels, gyms and media ventures. His reported stake in Al-Nassr also reflects a broader trend among prominent athletes seeking ownership interests in sports businesses rather than relying exclusively on playing contracts and endorsements.

Ronaldo’s retirement marks the end of an era for Portugal

The Portuguese Football Federation responded to Ronaldo’s announcement by expressing its gratitude for his contribution to the national team, describing him as an exceptional athlete, an inspiring leader and a symbol of Portuguese football.

Portugal manager Jorge Jesus said he had spoken to Ronaldo about his international future earlier in the year and had encouraged him to continue representing the country. However, he acknowledged that the decision ultimately belonged to the player.

Ronaldo’s teammate Bruno Fernandes also paid tribute, describing it as a privilege to share the national team’s biggest moments with his childhood idol.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said Ronaldo’s achievements for the country would echo through eternity.

There remains some uncertainty over whether Ronaldo will make a final farewell appearance for Portugal. He had previously indicated that he wanted one or more farewell matches, but his retirement announcement did not confirm whether he would feature in either of the team’s November fixtures against Denmark and Norway.

For Ronaldo, however, the significance of his international career goes beyond records, trophies and individual recognition.

“I spent my life working to become the best player in the world. Today I realise that my greatest victory was having deserved the honour of representing the best country in the world,” he said.

As he steps away from international football, Ronaldo leaves behind more than 146 goals and a cabinet full of trophies. His journey from a financially struggling childhood to sporting superstardom and billionaire status represents one of the most remarkable careers in modern sport.

His international playing days may have ended, but his influence on football, global sports marketing and athlete-led business ventures is likely to endure.