Anthropic’s revised prospectus reveals the ownership structure and voting structure of the company, which appears to be different from that of many publicly listed companies. Anthropic’s seven co-founders, through a special company, will control 50.1% of the voting power on general shareholder matters. A separate Long-Term Benefit Trust (LTBT) will have the power to elect and remove a majority of the board.

In simple terms, public investors can own shares and participate in the company’s financial performance, but the founders and the trust retain significant control over corporate decisions.

While looking at Anthropic’s financial performance and business risks, before the IPO hits Wall Street, investors should also understand who controls the company.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by seven co-founders: Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish and Christopher Olah.

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The seven co-founders have created a separate entity called Founder LLC. It will hold one special Class F share in Anthropic. Despite being just one share, it will carry 50.1% of the company’s total voting power on general shareholder matters. This means the founders, through Founder LLC, will retain majority voting control even after Anthropic goes public.

Dario Amodei is Anthropic’s CEO, while Daniela Amodei is its President and Chairperson of the board.

The other five co-founders are also members of Founder LLC. Each continuing founder gets one vote when deciding how this special Class F share will be voted. In other words, the seven founders collectively exercise this special voting power through their separate entity.

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What does this mean for someone buying Anthropic shares?

Anthropic’s IPO will offer Class A common shares to public investors.

Each Class A share carries one vote. But all Class A shareholders together will have only 49.9% of the total voting power on general shareholder matters. Founder LLC’s special Class F share will carry the remaining 50.1%. So, even if public investors collectively buy a large number of shares, they will not have majority voting control.

This is an important distinction between owning a company and controlling its decisions. Investors can own a part of Anthropic and benefit if its share price rises, but their voting influence will be limited by the special rights given to the founders.

There is another layer of control: Long-Term Benefit Trust

Anthropic has also created a Long-Term Benefit Trust (LTBT). It is designed to ensure that the company does not focus only on making money for shareholders.

The trust is intended to have five independent trustees with expertise in areas such as AI safety, national security, public policy and social enterprise.

The trust holds one special Class T share. This gives it the power to elect and remove directors who will make up a majority of Anthropic’s board. The trust therefore has significant influence over who sits on the board, even though it does not manage the company’s daily operations.

Anthropic says this arrangement is meant to balance three objectives, “the pecuniary interests of our stockholders, the best interests of those materially affected by our conduct, and the specific public benefit purpose that we promote.”

For retail investors, the key point is that the founders control general shareholder voting, while the trust has the power to appoint and remove a majority of the board. Public shareholders do not have the final say on either of these important matters.

Founders’ shareholding: What does the filing disclose?

The prospectus lists the following Class A shareholdings of the seven co-founders as of September 30, 2026.

Co-founder Class A shares Dario Amodei 245259100 Daniela Amodei 241408940 Tom Brown 244173040 Jack Clark 242271840 Jared Kaplan 242351170 Sam McCandlish 243383850 Christopher Olah 242882420

Source: Anthropic amended SEC prospectus, Principal and Selling Stockholders. Figures include certain stock options, RSUs and, in Dario Amodei’s case, shares subject to voting proxies. These are not necessarily direct shareholdings.

What are the different types of Anthropic shares?

Anthropic has created five classes of common shares. Not all of them carry the same voting rights or financial benefits.

Class A shares: These are the shares being offered to public investors. Each share carries one vote and gives investors an economic interest in the company.

Class F shares: This is the special share held by Founder LLC. It carries 50.1% of the total voting power on general shareholder matters but has no separate economic rights. In simple terms, it gives the founders control without representing an additional financial claim on the company’s profits or assets.

Class T shares: This special share is held by the Long-Term Benefit Trust. It gives the trust the power to elect and remove a majority of the board. It does not carry ordinary shareholder voting rights or economic rights.

Class N shares: These shares are primarily held by strategic business partners. They have no ordinary voting rights, although certain legal exceptions apply. They generally convert into Class A shares when transferred to an unrelated third party under specified conditions.

Class E shares: These shares will be issued to employees, excluding the co-founders. They carry voting rights only on certain limited matters and do not have economic rights.

Can public shareholders change the company’s decisions?

Not as easily as they might in a conventional listed company. Anthropic is classified as a controlled company under Nasdaq rules because of its governance structure. This allows it to seek exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements. The company says it expects to use an exemption for its nominating and corporate governance committee, which will not consist entirely of independent directors.

The company says its board currently has a majority of independent directors, while its audit and compensation committees consist entirely of independent directors.

What should retail investors take away?

Anthropic’s structure is designed to protect its long-term AI mission and give its founders and the Long-Term Benefit Trust substantial influence over the company.

But investors should understand that buying Class A shares will not give them voting control. They will have one vote per share, but the founders’ special voting rights and the trust’s board appointment powers will remain in place. This is an important governance risk to consider before investing in the IPO.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell Anthropic shares. Investors should carefully read the company’s prospectus, understand its ownership and voting structure, and assess the associated risks before making any investment decision.