Food chain operator Jubilant Foodworks posted a 42% year-on-year decrease for its Q2 FY27 net profit at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 186 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the company’s bottom line expanded 11% against Rs 97 crore in Q1 FY27.

Its revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 2,608 crore, rising 12% YoY from Rs 2,332 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Its topline inched up 1.5% compared to Rs 2,569 crore in the trailing quarter.

Jubilant Foodworks EBITDA rises 7% YoY

The company, which operates brands like Domino’s and Popeyes posted its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization stood at Rs 513 crore, advancing 7% YoY compared to Rs 478 crore in Q2 FY26. Its EBITDA margins declined 83 basis points to 19.7% from 20.5% in Q2 FY26.

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The decline in margins was driven due to hyperinflation accounting related monetary gains/losses in DP Eurasia.

Dominos revenue rises 9% YoY

The pizzmaker’s revenue for Q2 FY27 expanded 9.2% YoY, led by strong order growth. Like for Like registered sequential improvement. As fo September 30, 2026, Domino’s India store network reached 587 cities, while expanding to 47 new cities during the quarter