  3. Fortis Gurgaon Dengue case: What Gurugram hospital did? How 7-yr-old girl died? What action Health Minister JP Nadda is taking now?

Fortis Gurgaon Dengue case: What Gurugram hospital did? How 7-yr-old girl died? What action Health Minister JP Nadda is taking now?

Fortis Gurgaon Dengue girl death case: The case has become so big that even JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare in Narendra Modi government, has now intervened in the matter.

By: | Published: November 21, 2017 1:27 PM
Fortis hospital, gurgaon, gurugram, dengue, jp nadda, fortis gurgaon dengue case, fortis gurugram dengue case People on the internet are aggressively talking about this case. (Photo from Fortis website)
Top News

People on the internet are talking about this case. The case has become so big that even JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare in Narendra Modi government, has now intervened in the matter. It all started when a Twitter user @DopeFloat in a post on a microblogging site alleged that Fortis Gurgaon hospital charged Rs 18 lakh for 15 days of treatment of dengue for a young daughter of his friend. The tweet later went viral on social media. Union Health Minister JP Nadda has taken note of alleged overcharging by Gurgaon Fortis from family members of a patient who reportedly died of dengue recently.

What had the man tweeted about the case? Know about the viral tweet

“One of my batchmate’s 7 year old was in @fortis_hospital for ~15 days for Dengue. Billed 18 lakhs including for 2700 gloves. She passed away at the end of it…,” he tweeted. After the post was widely circulated on social media, the Union health minister on Twitter said: “Please provide me details on hfwminister@gov.in . We will take all the necessary action.”

What JP Nadda said about the matter?

What Fortis hospital has to say about the matter and little girl’s death?

Fortis hospital in a statement claimed that all standard medical protocols were followed in treating the patient and all clinical guidelines were adhered to. “She was admitted with Severe Dengue which progressed to Dengue shock syndrome and was managed on IV fluids and supportive treatment as there was a progressive fall in platelet count and hemoconcentration. As her condition deteriorated, she had to be put on ventilatory support within 48 hours,” the hospital said in a statement. “On September 14, the family decided to take her away from the hospital against medical advice (LAMA – Leave Against Medical Advice) and she succumbed the same day,” the Fortis statement added. The hospital said an itemised bill spread over 20 pages was explained and handed over to the family at the time of their departure from the hospital. “All consumables are transparently reflected in records and charged as per actuals,” the Fortis statement claimed.

ALL DETAILS OF THE CASE HERE:-

Moreover, the user @DopeFloat has posted a series of tweets claiming what happened in the Fortis hospital and what hospital did.

Moreover, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar‏ has also tweeted a heads-up to Health Minister JP Nadda, PM Narendra Modi and PMO on the matter. “Dear @JPNadda ji – theres a need to evolve a way/regulator/law to protect patients n Hospital consumers from profiteering n exploitatn by few private hospitals. Like #RERA for homebuyers. ! @PMOIndia @narendramodi,” Chandrasekhar‏ tweeted.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top