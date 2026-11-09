Indian Railways is preparing to introduce a door-to-door parcel booking and delivery service through a new digital platform called ‘Rail Parcel App – Ghar Se Ghar Tak’. The app, being developed for Android, iOS and web platforms, will allow customers to book parcel transportation, arrange doorstep pickup and delivery, and make digital payments without visiting railway premises.

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The service will initially be available in eight cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune. Logistics Service Partners (LSPs) will work with the Railways to provide pickup and delivery services, along with additional facilities such as packaging and storage.

According to the Railway Board, the platform will also offer parcel tracking, automated delivery updates, customer ratings and reviews, and Management Information System (MIS) reports.

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“The date of implementation of the policy shall be informed to Zonal Railways subsequently, after completion of requisite Test runs by CRIS,” the RB said in a statement, reported The Indian Express.

Rail Parcel App: Key features and registration process



The Rail Parcel App will allow customers to select a logistics partner, book shipments and pay for railway transportation and related services through a single digital transaction. Customers will be able to choose whether they want pickup from their doorstep, delivery to the recipient’s address or both.

Users will have to create an account with a valid mobile number to access the platform. They will also need to provide the required information, including bank details, to the selected LSP for processing refunds wherever applicable. Customers must accept the service provider’s refund policy to claim refunds on first-mile pickup and last-mile delivery charges.

During booking, customers will have to enter shipment details, including the originating and destination railway stations, and select an LSP. If both pickup and doorstep delivery are requested, the same logistics partner will have to handle both services.

The booking information will serve as the digital forwarding note for railway transportation. The undertaking related to the e-way bill will also be recorded electronically, removing the need for physical documentation for the rail journey. However, LSPs may require an e-way bill for pickup and delivery, depending on the parcel’s value and the nature of the goods, in accordance with GST rules.

Customers can reserve parcel space up to 15 days in advance. However, bookings must be completed at least one day before the scheduled departure of the selected parcel-carrying train and will be subject to available capacity.

The LSP will have to hand over the shipment to railway parcel staff at the originating station between 12 hours and one hour before the train’s departure. Service providers must also display available pickup slots on the platform so customers can choose a suitable time.

Rail Parcel App: Charges, prohibited items and delivery rules



All parcels must be packed appropriately before being accepted for transportation. Certain categories of goods will require special packaging under the Indian Railway Conference Association (IRCA) Coaching Tariff. Items prohibited under applicable laws, railway regulations and the Red Tariff, including hazardous, explosive, flammable and contraband goods, will not be accepted.

Goods listed in the Red Tariff that are permitted for transportation will have to meet the specified packaging standards. The LSP will be responsible for providing the required packaging in such cases. For other shipments, customers can pack their goods themselves or use packaging services offered by the logistics partner.

Parcel charges will be calculated based on the train category, distance, weight and dimensions of the shipment under the applicable P, R or S scale. The app will provide a separate breakdown of railway transportation charges and the fees charged by the LSP.

Additional transshipment charges may apply if a parcel has to be transferred between trains during the railway journey. These will be levied in accordance with Railway Board’s Freight Marketing Circular No. 06/2026 and subsequent amendments.

Customers will also have the option to insure their parcels or declare their value under existing railway rules. However, this facility will cover only the railway transportation component of the journey.

Payments for pickup, rail transportation, doorstep delivery and other selected services will be collected through a single transaction. The platform will support UPI, debit and credit cards, net banking and other approved digital payment methods. It will also generate an invoice separately detailing payments made to Indian Railways and the LSP. Both service providers will issue separate GST invoices for their respective services.

Once the payment is confirmed, the Parcel Management System (PMS) will automatically retrieve the booking details and generate a Parcel Railway Receipt (PRR). The receipt and tracking information will be shared digitally with the consignee.

Customers will receive automatic updates on their registered mobile numbers and through the app when a parcel is loaded onto a train, reaches its destination and becomes available for collection or delivery. OTP-based verification will be mandatory at the time of parcel collection or doorstep delivery.

Those who do not opt for doorstep delivery will have to collect their shipments within the prescribed free time. Delays beyond this period may attract additional wharfage charges. If an LSP fails to complete a scheduled doorstep delivery, it will be responsible for paying the applicable wharfage charges.

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The new system will also do away with the requirement for customers to carry a physical Parcel Way Bill. A digital Parcel Railway Receipt, OTP, valid identity proof, wherever required, and an e-way bill, where applicable, will be sufficient for parcel collection and delivery.