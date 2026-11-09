Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Monday, a day after Diwali, as pollution levels rose across the national capital. Poor visibility was reported in several areas during the early morning hours, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 400 mark at some monitoring stations and entering the ‘Severe’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at ITO stood at 406 around 4.20 am on Monday. Dense smog also covered areas such as Inderlok, reducing visibility for commuters.

Several other locations continued to record ‘Very Poor’ air quality. Rajiv Chowk reported an AQI of 381 at around 1.30 am, while South Extension recorded 360 at approximately 4 am.

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The deterioration in air quality has also triggered a political exchange, with opposition leaders questioning the government’s preparations and BJP leaders raising concerns over criticism surrounding Diwali celebrations.

Delhi air quality worsens after Diwali, AQI forecast to remain severe

The rise in pollution comes after Diwali celebrations on Sunday, when firecracker emissions added to the city’s existing pollution burden. Delhi’s average AQI stood at 376 on Sunday, compared with 369 a day earlier.

Of the 59 monitoring stations that recorded data on Sunday evening, 19 reported ‘Severe’ air quality, while 33 were in the ‘Very Poor’ category. Jahangirpuri recorded one of the highest readings, with an AQI of 460.

Firecracker emissions, vehicular pollution and stubble burning in neighbouring states are among the factors contributing to Delhi’s deteriorating air quality. Weather conditions, including low wind speeds and unfavourable ventilation, are also restricting the dispersal of pollutants.

PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant in Delhi on Sunday. These fine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and pose health risks.

According to the Decision Support System for Delhi, the transport sector was expected to contribute 19% of the city’s pollution on Sunday, while stubble burning was estimated to account for 3.5%.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi’s air quality could remain in the ‘Severe’ category for several days from November 9. Low wind speeds and unfavourable ventilation conditions are expected to allow pollutants to accumulate over the city.

Other metro cities AQI on November 8

Delhi’s pollution levels remained significantly higher than those recorded in several other major Indian cities. The following are the AQI readings reported at 4 pm on Sunday.