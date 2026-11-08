Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that while armed Naxalism had been eliminated from the country’s forests, the threat was not entirely over, warning that what he described as “Dimagi Naxals” continued to influence organisations and political parties and were allegedly working against the Constitution and democracy.

Addressing security personnel at the CoBRA Operations Base in Karanpur, Chhattisgarh, during his Diwali visit, PM Modi said the country needed to identify and defeat such elements to safeguard national security.

“Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not yet over. While armed Naxalites have been wiped out from the forests, ‘Dimagi Naxals’ have taken control of several organisations,” the Prime Minister said.

He alleged that these elements were still inciting people against the country’s Constitution and democratic institutions and had also infiltrated political parties and other organisations.

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The Karanpur base served as a training centre and launch pad for anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar and Abujhmad regions.

PM credits security forces for victory over Naxalism

PM Modi described Diwali 2026 as a landmark occasion, saying it was the first time in decades that the country was celebrating the festival after overcoming the long-running challenge of Naxalism and Maoist terror.

“This is the first Diwali when the country has won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali when every district of the country is free from Naxalism,” he said.

The Prime Minister credited security personnel for their sacrifices and said the achievement belonged to the thousands of men and women who had worked to restore peace in affected regions.

He also extended Diwali greetings to security personnel deployed across the country, describing their contribution to internal security as comparable to the role played by armed forces in protecting India’s borders.

“I have also come here on behalf of 140 crore countrymen to express our gratitude for your sacrifice, dedication and spirit of service,” PM Modi said.

He added that strong internal security was essential for protecting the country’s unity and integrity, as weaknesses within the country could embolden external adversaries.

PM Modi says Naxal funding and supply networks were disrupted

The Prime Minister said the government’s strategy against Naxalism involved a series of security and financial measures aimed at weakening the insurgents’ operational capabilities.

He said steps taken by the government had dealt a major blow to the funding networks of Naxalites and separatists. According to PM Modi, the dismantling of fake currency networks weakened their financial resources and disrupted their supply chains.

“As a result, the supply of weapons was stopped, and restrictions were imposed on the movement and recruitment of Naxalites,” he said.

PM Modi said political will to tackle the insurgency had strengthened after 2014, adding that the government had taken several tough decisions to address the security challenge.

He also contrasted the security situation under previous governments with the developments of recent years, saying that between 2004 and 2013, the number of security personnel killed annually was higher than the number of Naxalites eliminated.

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PM recalls Dantewada attacks, says over 1,000 security personnel died in Chhattisgarh

Recalling the violence in Chhattisgarh, Modi referred to the 2010 Dantewada attacks in which 76 CRPF personnel were killed in one incident and 44 civilians lost their lives in another.

He said Naxal violence had continued for decades, claiming the lives of more than 1,000 security personnel in Chhattisgarh alone.

The Prime Minister also said that Naxalites had prevented people in affected regions from exercising their right to vote and that the state had witnessed as many as 2,000 Naxal attacks in a single year.

He criticised previous governments for failing to address the problem effectively, saying Naxalism had been treated as an incurable disease rather than a challenge requiring a sustained response.

PM Modi further said that, for the first time in 47 years, not a single CRPF personnel had lost his life while on duty during the past year. He described this as a result of the government’s security policies and the courage and restraint of security forces.

PM highlights poverty reduction, sets out vision for developed India

Alongside the security issue, Modi highlighted the government’s poverty reduction efforts and broader development agenda.

He referred to a World Bank report which, according to him, stated that 50 crore people in India had moved out of extreme poverty over the past 12 years.

The Prime Minister said the achievement reflected the impact of welfare schemes and government policies, adding that poverty reduction had progressed beyond political slogans.

He also reiterated the government’s goals of eliminating poverty, building a drug-free India, achieving self-reliance and transforming the country into a developed nation.

“Our country has the capability to fulfil every resolve it makes,” he said, expressing confidence in India’s youth and its people to achieve these objectives.

The Prime Minister said the government would continue working towards these goals with the right policies and determination, adding that the country should be able to witness these ambitions becoming a reality.