Despite repeatedly dismissing safety concerns associated with artificial intelligence, US President Donald Trump recently expressed willingness to implement safeguards. The MAGA leader, who previously blasted fears of a potential AI doomsday as a “hoax,” has often reiterated his remarks that the United States must stay ahead of China.

His fresh remarks on the matter come before what could be a trilateral summit between the US leader, and his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

Over the weekend, he again weighed in on the issue during a new ’60 Minutes’ interview with CBS News.

When asked whether America should accept AI risks to beat Beijing in the booming tech competition, the POTUS said they were manageable, adding that he didn’t “mind guardrails” and was ready to work with Democrats on safeguards now that the progressives have scored a sweeping victory in the midterm elections.

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Trump on AI and competition with China

Even as Trump expressed openness to the challenge, the MAGA leader said he was against any regulations that would put the US in “a deep second position” behind China.

“If we don’t have it, China’s going to have it. That would put us at an unbelievable disadvantage,” President Trump told CBS about the race to develop artificial intelligence, which he calls ‘Super Intelligence.’

He further claimed, “We’re leading number one. And China has no guardrails, by the way.”

Back in September, he raised a similar argument in a supposedly impromptu phone call with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who was onstage at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles.

Stressing then that the US must beat China, he told Huang over the speakerphone, “The robots will not be taking over. The AI will not be taking over the rest of the world. The whole thing is a hoax.” He further insisted that all those bashing AI were “just playing right into the hands of a lot of people that don’t want to see it happen. That could be political people, that could also be China.”

His remarks added new complex layers to the AI debate, while tech leaders called on the government to slow down the technology’s development or “pace the frontier.” Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei led the movement, with OpenAI’s Sam Altman and SpaceX-Tesla boss Elon Musk also joining. Trump has also maintained that whoever wins the AI race, wins in general.

Trump to meet Xi soon?

On Sunday (US time), Trump told reporters that he could meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, alongside Russian leader Vladimir Putin at an APEC leaders’ summit in China next week. They will potentially discuss ending the war in Iran and denuclearisation.

Trump is set to travel to China for the summit, slated for November 18-19 in Shenzhen.

“One of the meetings, I think, will be with President Putin and President Xi, and that’ll be interesting. We’re talking a lot of things, including denuclearisation, but we’ll be talking a lot of things. We’re trying to end the ‌war in Iran,” he said.

The US and Chinese leaders last met at a state dinner hosted by Trump in America in late September. Nearly three dozen high-profile business leaders, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, attended the event at the White House.