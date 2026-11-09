Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday announced that petrol samples had been collected from 67 locations across the state and subjected to testing amid concerns that higher ethanol blending was adversely impacting vehicle engine performance.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said the state government had taken the complaints seriously and had directed the concerned minister to look into the issue. He added that the Centre had also been informed about the matter, particularly the concerns surrounding the reported 31.5 per cent ethanol content in petrol.

Shivakumar’s claims on excessive ethanol blending

According to Shivakumar, thousands of motorists have reported vehicle problems, including declining fuel efficiency, lower-than-expected mileage and engines suddenly switching off while their vehicles are in motion.

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Shivakumar stated that inspections had confirmed the mixing of ethanol was taking place at petrol pumps during the distribution process, adding that the government possessed documentary evidence to support its findings. He said the Centre had been briefed about all 67 locations from which petrol samples were collected for testing. Stressing that the matter was not being politicised, the Chief Minister said the focus was on creating public awareness and safeguarding the interests of motorists.

Inspection at petrol pumps

The CM said that the checks had been extended beyond petrol pumps to examine the stages at which ethanol is blended and distributed. Officials have also collected documents detailing the locations and processes involved in fuel blending. He added that a press conference will be held on Monday to provide the details of the findings and reveal the next course of action.

Shivakumar blames Centre

Shivakumar maintained that the Centre must take responsibility for resolving the matter, stressing that fuel standards, vehicle efficiency and public safety should remain the top priorities. He criticised the decision to raise ethanol blending levels primarily because the fuel was available at a lower cost, arguing that economic considerations should not come at the expense of consumers or cause inconvenience to motorists.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his government was treating the complaints seriously and criticised BJP and JD(S) leaders for not speaking out on the issue. He specifically questioned the silence of Opposition Leader R Ashoka, urging leaders across political parties to raise concerns over issues that directly affect the public.

The controversy follows the Petroleum Ministry’s statement that all 893 E20 petrol samples tested across 27 states and Union Territories complied with prescribed quality standards. This came after Karnataka officials alleged that fuel at some outlets contained 26–31% ethanol.

Public-sector oil companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL have maintained that ethanol blending is automated and regulated. Union Minister Suresh Gopi has also defended the 20 per cent blending cap, saying any further increase would be gradual and based on scientific assessments and technical feasibility.