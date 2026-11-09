US Fed rate hike expectations have risen after the latest jobs data. October’s report showed 165,000 new jobs and unemployment at 4.1%. So is a December rate hike now a done deal? Not quite. The FOMC meets on December 8-9, and a few things could still shift the picture.

Why the jobs report matters so much

The US jobs market has just given the Fed some room to move. Here is why that matters. A healthy job market lets the Fed raise rates with a subdued impact on the economy, and October’s jobs data came in on exactly those lines.

Employers added 165,000 jobs last month, more than twice what economists had expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1%. That is a sharp turnaround from September, when payrolls rose just 29,000 and unemployment was 4.2%.

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A rate hike tightens monetary policy. But a robust job sector can cushion the blow. It is likely to absorb the aftereffects better.

US jobs and inflation data

Indicator Earlier reading Latest reading Payrolls added 29,000 (September) 165,000 (October), more than twice expectations Unemployment rate 4.2% (September) 4.1% (October) Headline CPI, annual 3.4% (August) 3.7% (September) Core CPI, annual (all items less food and energy) 2.4% (August) 2.6% (September)

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

What were Warsh and his team waiting for?

Kevin Warsh and his team were looking for data that could back a rate hike without hurting the job market. October’s jobs report delivered it. It points to maximum employment. With the jobs side covered, the committee’s main focus shifts to inflation.

Is inflation still the Fed’s problem?

A rate hike is on the table as US inflation remains elevated. The headline US CPI data showed that annual inflation rose 3.7% in September, a larger increase than the 3.4% increase reported in August.

Core inflation is also moving up. In September, the all items less food and energy index rose 2.6% over the year, following a 2.4% increase in August.

The next big data point is close. The US releases its CPI data for October 2026 on November 10. If it shows a significant cooling, and oil prices stay under $100 until the Fed meets on December 8-9, the Fed’s rate decision becomes much harder to call. It will be interesting to see what Fed officials decide.

Oil has cooled, but the risk has not gone away

Oil has cooled sharply. Brent crude now trades under $97, after plunging over 13% last week. That is welcome news for the inflation outlook.

There are expectations that Democrats would push for a swift resolution to the Middle East conflict. But a resolution does not seem to be in sight, which keeps the risk alive. If strikes escalate, oil prices could spike again, bringing inflation and rate hike expectations back stronger.

How much of a December hike is already priced in?

The market has been preparing for a while. A 25bps hike has been largely discounted for over a month now. The Fed raised rates by a quarter percentage point in September, taking the policy rate to the 3.75%-4.00% range. It then paused at its October 27-28 meeting.

Now the market expects another 25bps hike in December. The probability has slipped from over 80% to under 80%. A hike is still what traders expect, though with a little less conviction.

Fed policy path and key dates

Date Event Detail September 2026 Fed rate hike 25bps, policy rate to 3.75%-4.00% October 2026 FOMC meeting Rates paused 10 November, 2026 US CPI release (October data) Significant cooling would make the Fed’s call harder 8,9 Decenber, 2026 FOMC meeting Rate decision, plus dot plot signalling 2027 path

Source: US Federal Reserve

What will the dot plot tell us this time?

The FOMC will meet for two days, December 8-9, to decide on interest rates. It will also release the “dot plot,” which signals how rates could move in 2027. Why does that matter? Because the dot plot shows where Fed officials see rates heading, not just what they do this month.

There is an important caveat for dot plot readers. Kevin Warsh does not participate in this exercise and has been avoiding forward guidance too since he took over as US Fed chair from Powell earlier this year.

Jobs say hike, oil and CPI say wait

The jobs data makes the case for a hike. Oil prices and the November 10 CPI could still change it, along with the PPI index data releasing later during the month. The December 8-9 meeting will show which one wins. A sharper correction in the stock market particularly the AI-led stocks could also push the US Fed towards a pause rather than a rate hike.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.