Pakistan’s Test match against Sri Lanka and Babar Azam‘s return to the crease have attracted search interest in India, according to Google Trends.

The search query “pakistan vs sri lanka” recorded more than 200,000 searches, rising by 1,000%. Meanwhile, “babar azam” crossed 20,000 searches, also recording a 1,000% increase.

Both search terms were marked active when the snapshot was captured on November 9 at 12:25 pm IST. The match-related query had started trending around two hours earlier, while searches for Babar Azam picked up around 30 minutes before the snapshot.

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka dominates trending sports searches

The search query “pakistan vs sri lanka” was the biggest sports trend in the snapshot, recording more than 200,000 searches in India and an increase of 1,000%.

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The search interest coincided with the opening day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka opted to bowl after winning the toss. Pakistan reached 137/2 at lunch on the opening day, putting the hosts in a steady position during the first session but Babar departed shortly after lunch for 50 off 58.

The match is part of Sri Lanka’s Test tour of Pakistan, with the two sides facing each other in the opening game of the series.

Babar Azam trends as Pakistan build their innings

The individual search query “babar azam” also gained traction, crossing 20,000 searches and rising by 1,000%.

Babar stitched a solid partnership alongside Mohammad Taha during Pakistan’s innings, drawing additional attention to the Pakistan captain.

The query had started trending around 30 minutes before the Google Trends snapshot was captured and was marked active.

Google Trends snapshot: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka and Babar Azam

The November 9 snapshot, filtered for India, Sports and the past four hours, showed the following:

pakistan vs sri lanka: 200K+ searches, up 1,000%

200K+ searches, up 1,000% babar azam: 20K+ searches, up 1,000%

Both search terms were marked active at the time of the snapshot.

Snapshot captured: November 9, 2026, at 12:25 pm IST

Location: India

Category: Sports

Time filter: Past four hours

Google Trends Snapshot

Why is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka trending?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka is trending as the two teams are playing the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka elected to bowl after winning the toss, while Pakistan reached 137/2 by lunch on the opening day.

Babar Azam’s presence at the crease alongside Mohammad Taha has also contributed to the search interest, with his name emerging as the second prominent trend in the snapshot.