Delhi began Diwali morning with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 384 at 7 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, placing the city in the “very poor” category and just short of the “severe” threshold. Several parts of the National Capital Region also recorded unhealthy air, while southern cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai remained comparatively better.

The capital’s average AQI stood at 384 on Sunday morning, after closing Diwali eve at 369. The improvement from Friday’s 382 was marginal, and pollution levels remained close to the 400 mark that begins the “severe” category.

Smog had already reduced visibility across Delhi on Saturday, and several monitoring stations had crossed the severe threshold even before Diwali celebrations began. The worst reading on Diwali eve was recorded near IIT Delhi, where the AQI reached 452.

Advertisement

Of the 59 monitoring stations reporting data on Saturday, 16 recorded “severe” air quality and 29 fell in the “very poor” category. Around India Gate, the AQI was 398, while the area near AIIMS recorded 421, placing it in the “severe” category. The reading near Akshardham Temple was 344, also in the “very poor” range.

#WATCH | Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) around Akshardham Temple is 344, categorised as ‘Very Poor’, as per the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). (Visuals shot at 06:41 am) https://t.co/H9zx9uhXiM — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026

NCR cities also polluted

Air quality remained poor across much of the National Capital Region on Diwali morning. Noida recorded an AQI of 319, while Greater Noida stood at 285, Faridabad at 297 and Ghaziabad at 295, according to CPCB readings cited for 7 am.

Check city-wise levels here:

City AQI at 7 am Category Delhi 384 Very poor Noida 319 Very poor Greater Noida 285 Poor Faridabad 297 Poor Ghaziabad 295 Poor Manesar 281 Poor Bahadurgarh 343 Very poor Mumbai 129 Moderate Navi Mumbai 155 Moderate Nagpur 212 Poor Chennai 128 Moderate Bengaluru 68 Satisfactory Source: CPCB data on November 8

Bahadurgarh recorded one of the worst readings outside Delhi at 343, while Manesar stood at 281. In contrast, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 68, classified as “satisfactory,” and Chennai recorded 128, in the “moderate” category.

Why pollution may worsen

The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi has forecast that air quality is likely to remain in the “severe” category on November 8 and 9. Over the following six days, it is expected to fluctuate between “severe” and “very poor.”

Experts attributed the expected deterioration to a combination of Diwali-related emissions, vehicular pollution and the peak stubble-burning season in neighbouring states. Unfavourable weather is also limiting the dispersal of pollutants.

According to the EWS, a ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, combined with average wind speeds below 10 kmph, prevents pollutants from dispersing effectively. PM10 was the predominant pollutant in Delhi on Saturday.

Stubble burning remains a factor

The Decision Support System (DSS) for Delhi estimated that transport was the largest contributor to the city’s pollution on Saturday, accounting for 21.4 per cent. Stubble burning contributed 1.7 per cent, though forecasts indicated that its share could rise to 5.4 per cent on Sunday.

Satellite data showed 589 residue-burning incidents across six states on Friday. Punjab accounted for 357 of them, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 139, Rajasthan with 58, Uttar Pradesh with 23, Haryana with nine and Uttarakhand with three.

Between September 15 and November 6, around 6,226 farm-fire incidents were detected across these six states, according to the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS) Laboratory of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

What AQI categories mean

Under CPCB’s classification, an AQI of 0–50 is “good,” 51–100 “satisfactory,” 101–200 “moderate,” 201–300 “poor,” 301–400 “very poor,” and 401–500 “severe.” With Delhi at 384 and several NCR cities in the poor-to-very-poor range, the Diwali morning readings underline the risk that festival-night emissions could push pollution further into the severe zone.