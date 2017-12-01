Firangi box office collections: Kapil Sharma starrer gets this not-so-happening opening

Debutant director Rajiev Dhingra’s film Firangi set in the pre-Independence era has taken off to a rather slow start. (Twitter)

Debutant director Rajiev Dhingra’s film Firangi set in the pre-Independence era has taken off to a rather slow start. Kapil Sharma’s second big film-venture has failed to meet the expectations of the audience and can be seen as one of the biggest disappointments of the year. Firangi hit theatres on December 1 and according to box office records has managed to get just 5 per cent occupancy rate during the morning shows. Clearly, going ahead, the task is already cut out for Kapil Sharma to boost the collections upwards. The only thing that can now save the movie is the word of mouth boost. Will it come? Not sure. Notably, the critics have been quite cruel and they have panned the film in their reviews. Firangi is set against the backdrop of British-ruled India and revolves around a love story with subtle a take on patriotism. The disastrous note of the film’s business was also felt in the advance booking reports.

The film has received disastrous reviews that is visible on screen with long-drawn-out sequences and a very slow start for almost the first hour of the film. Kapil Sharma, the television comedian’s attempt to put up as a romantic hero soon fizzles out with screenplay going all over the place. Kapil, after seeing a qualified success during his first big-screen release, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, has been going through professional and personal difficulties, which has reflected on the promotion of Firangi as well. The kind of spark that one expected from his second film after his debut Bollywood success is not to be seen.

The 2 hour 40 minute film is a sore with almost no element of humour in the film. The comedian’s punches do not come across as they should have and with a weak script and lack of comic relief, Firangi fails to impress at all. Collections at such slow rate will damage the film’s prospects of earning profit and will put a dent in the box office record of the film.