DU used as ground for experiments: Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli

Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli today said the Delhi University has been used as a ground for experiments which has led to the “erosion” of standards and quality. (IE)

Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli today said the Delhi University has been used as a ground for experiments which has led to the “erosion” of standards and quality. Kohli, who served as the president of the DU Teachers Association (DUTA) from 1973 to 1975 and again from 1977 to 1979, was speaking at the 50th anniversary celebrations of the teachers’ body. “How was it possible to talk about quality education when permanent appointments and promotions are not taking place, when teachers do not have pension?” Kohli said, adding that DU has been the ground for a series of experiments. “Without any thought about whether this was helping in attaining excellence, DU has been used for experiments,” he alleged, in a statement, referring to the implementation of semester system, the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) and Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS).

He added: “successive experiments have led to erosion of standards and quality.” Former DUTA presidents recounted the struggles launched by the association and stressed the need for “saving the universities that are today in crisis”. “The notion that Indian universities were falling behind in international ranking was misplaced as norms and standards need to be set according to parameters relevant to our context,” DUTA President Rajib Ray said.