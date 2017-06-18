Delhi Metro Blue Line commuters left stranded after wire snaps in Sector 15 Noida station

Delhi Metro services on Blue Line got delayed after a catenary wire split near Noida sector-15 metro station around 7:00 p.m. today. (Source: IE)

Delhi Metro services on Blue Line got delayed after a catenary wire split near Noida sector-15 metro station around 7:00 p.m. today, news agency ANI tweeted. The Blue Line Metro trains connect Dwarka to Noida City Center, and pass through the vital Delhi Metro stations like Yamuna Bank and Rajiv Chowk. Restart of the service on the line has not been confirmed yet. Passengers traveling through that route have been advised to take other traveling options. Commuters can contact Delhi Metro at 155370 for information.

Wire snapping accidents are causing inconvenience at all of these busy stations. Similar incidents have happened previously. In fact last Tuesday, the overhead electrical wires had snapped at 4:55 pm after a bird hit, between the Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations. The officials said that the snag was reported on the down line. It took 3 hours to fix the snag, which resulted in much frustration for the daily commuters on the Blue Line.

On the current network of Delhi Metro, the Blue Line continues to be the longest line serving people since 2005. The Dwarka-Barakhamba Blue Line was inaugurated by the former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh on December 31st, 2005.