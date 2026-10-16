India’s dairy industry is changing. Consumers are looking beyond liquid milk to value-added products such as paneer, cheese and Greek yogurt. Moving up the value chain through value-added products offers companies higher margins and better profits. India’s value-added dairy market is projected to grow from ₹5.5 lakh crore in FY25 to nearly ₹10 lakh crore by 2030.

Meanwhile, the broader dairy market is expected to expand from ₹12 lakh crore in FY26 to ₹19.6 lakh crore by FY31. Rising protein demand is one reason behind this shift. Average daily protein intake in India meets only about half of dietary needs, creating room for greater consumption of protein-rich foods.

Urbanisation and demand for hygienic, convenient products are also pushing consumers towards organised dairy brands. Recent FSSAI action on the labelling of paneer and cheese analogues could support organised dairy companies by improving transparency and consumer trust.

With more than 90% of India’s paneer market still unorganised, stricter enforcement and rising consumer awareness could drive demand towards branded players offering genuine milk-based products.

A higher share of value-added products can improve realisations and support margins. This makes the share of value-added products an important metric when assessing listed dairy companies. Against this backdrop, this article examines three listed dairy companies with some of the highest revenue shares from value-added products.

#1 Milky Mist Dairy: A Pure Value-Added Dairy Business

Milky Mist Limited is one of India’s leading value-added FMCG and dairy brands. Milky Mist offers over 640 SKUs across 22+ product categories. Its offerings range from everyday household staples like paneer, butter, curd, ghee and UHT milk to indulgent items such as ice creams, fruit yogurt, chocolates and milkshakes.

The company markets its products under its flagship brand, Milky Mist, and sub-brands including SmartChef, Capella, Briyas and Asal. Milky Mist procures all milk directly from farmers, paying them straight into their bank accounts. Its distribution network relies on 4,200+ distributors, 375+ primary transport vehicles, and more than 3,94,000 retail touchpoints.

Why Non-South Markets Are Growing Faster (+50% YoY) Than Milky Mist’s Core Base

Revenue is primarily derived from South India, which accounts for approximately 71% of the revenue. Non-South regions are expanding even faster (+50% YoY in Q1FY27) than South India (+44%) as it diversifies. Within the overall revenue mix, General Trade contributes 33%, followed by Modern Trade (21%), E-commerce and Quick Commerce (19%) and others (27%).

Why Value-Added Dairy is Driving 14.9% Margins

Milky Mist’s growth is driven by a combination of strategic product positioning, infrastructure expansion, pricing power, and favourable market shifts. Unlike traditional dairy peers who depend heavily on liquid pouch milk, Milky Mist operates exclusively as a value-added FMCG food company. Liquid milk carries low margins and short shelf-life constraints.

Paneer Market Demand and the 153% Surge in High-Protein Yogurt Sales

The company operates across 22+ product categories with over 640 SKUs. This multi-category approach covers daily kitchen staples as well as high-margin lifestyle products. Paneer is the company’s star product. Paneer generated ₹248.29 crore (+34% YoY) in revenue in Q1FY27 and contributed 25.5% of total revenue.

Management states that roughly 90% of India’s paneer market remains unorganised. Consumer preference is rapidly shifting toward hygienic, packaged brands. Crackdowns and bans by FSSAI and key states on analogue paneer have redirected significant consumer demand to real dairy paneer. Milky Mist earns 100% of its revenue from value-added dairy products.

Milky Mist Revenue Mix & Segment Growth (Q1FY27)

Particulars Q1FY27 Revenue Revenue Share YoY Growth Rate Paneer ₹248.3 crore 25.5% +34.0% Cheese ₹137.1 crore 14.1% +38.0% Curd ₹123.8 crore 12.7% +27.0% Ice Cream ₹102.3 crore 10.5% +60.0% Yogurt ₹84.5 crore 8.7% +153.0% Other (Ghee, Butter etc) ₹277.5 crore 28.5% – Total revenue ₹973.5 crore 100.0% +43.6% Source: Q1FY27 Investor Presentation

Revenue from yogurt increased by 153% year-on-year to ₹84.5 crore, driven primarily by demand for high-protein products such as Greek yogurt and Skyr. Revenue from ice cream grew by 60% as sales volume surged by 45%. Revenue from cheese rose by 38%, supported by the commissioning of a natural cheddar cheese plant with a daily capacity of 120 metric tons.

How a 1-Million-Litre Whey Plant and Perundurai Expansion Could Triple Revenue

The recent acquisitions of Briyas and Asal Food Products expanded Milky Mist into ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook (RTC) categories. A new plant is being set up to process 1 million litres of cheese whey daily into high-margin whey protein concentrate for B2B and B2C markets. The plant is scheduled to be operational in 15 to 18 months.

Looking ahead, Management expects existing infrastructure at the Perundurai plant to support 3-3.5x the revenue of FY26 levels at current MRPs as capacity utilisation scales up. Milky Mist targets a blended annual growth rate of 43-44%, significantly outperforming broader FMCG sector averages.

Milky Mist Q1FY27 Results: Net Profit Jumps 895% on Strong Operating Leverage

Milky Mist posted a strong financial performance in Q1FY27. Revenue grew 43.6% year-on-year to ₹973.5 crore in Q1FY27. Strong operating leverage and scale pushed EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) up 74.5% to ₹144.9 crore. This expanded the company’s EBITDA margin to 14.9%, up from 12.2% in Q1 FY26.

Bottom-line growth rose sharply during the quarter. Net profit reached ₹64.7 crore, marking an 895% jump from ₹6.5 crore in Q1FY26. This was from a small base. Management anticipates margin expansion toward 16-18% over the next 3 to 4 years through asset sweating and a premium product mix. The company had high liabilities of ₹2,213.5 crore in FY26.

#2 Parag Milk Foods: Transitioning to a High-Margin Dairy & Nutrition Portfolio

Parag Milk Foods is one of the leading Indian dairy and nutrition companies. The company has expanded from a traditional dairy processor into a health- and nutrition-focused consumer brand.

Parag Milk operates four brands that cater to different consumer segments: Gowardhan (ghee, paneer, etc.), Go Cheese, Pride of Cows (premium ghee, paneer) and Avvatar (sports nutrition brand). Flagship Categories (Ghee, Cheese, Paneer, Dahi) contributed ₹580 Crore (61% of total revenue).

Next comes ‘New Age Business’ (Pride of Cows and Avvatar), which accounts for 13%, followed by ‘Ingredients’ (15%), ‘Liquid Milk’ (9%), and others (2%). The gross margin of the ‘new-age business’ is approximately double the company-wide average.

The Shift to High-Margin Dairy: Value-Added Products Hit 74% Revenue Share

Value-added products (VAP) accounted for 74% of total revenue in Q1FY27, up from 60% in Q1FY24. Value-Added Products grew +15.4% YoY, outpacing the overall company revenue growth of 11%. The company is pivoting toward high-margin Value-Added Products.

Parag Milk Foods Revenue Mix & Segment Growth (Q1FY27)

Particulars Q1FY27 Revenue Revenue Share YoY Growth Rate Flagship Categories (VAP) ₹580.0 crore 61.4% +10.0% New Age Business (VAP) ₹118.0 crore 12.5% +59.0% Combined VAP Total ₹698.0 crore 73.9% +15.4% Ingredients & SMP ₹141.0 crore 14.9% +22.0% Liquid Milk ₹81.0 crore 8.5% -8.0% Others ₹25.0 crore ~2.7% -46% Total revenue ₹945.0 crore 100.0% +11.0% Source: Q1FY27 Investor Presentation

Flagship categories (Gowardhan Ghee Go Cheese brand) account for 61.4% of total revenue. Go Cheese holds a 35% market share (#2 in India), while Gowardhan Cow Ghee holds a 22% market share (#1 in branded cow ghee). The New Age business grew 59% year-on-year in Q1FY27, with its revenue share surging from less than 3-4% in FY23 to 12.5% in Q1FY27.

Avvatar Sports Nutrition Drives 59% Growth in the ‘New Age’ Segment

Avvatar has broadened beyond whey protein powders into protein bars, protein wafer bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) protein cold coffee (15g protein) and creatine. The protein segment is going to be a big growth driver. About 75% of Avvatar’s revenue is driven by quick-commerce, e-commerce platforms and the direct brand website.

Doubling Cheese and Whey Production Capacity to Boost High-Margin Revenue

To capitalise on the demand momentum, Parag is expanding its cheese processing capacity from 60 metric tons/day to 120 metric tons/day over the next 1.5 years. Because cheese and whey production are integrated, doubling cheese capacity will double the raw liquid whey available for processing into Avvatar sports nutrition products.

This would help capture dual high-margin revenue streams. Management also plans to expand direct and indirect distribution reach to cover over 15 lakh retail outlets over the next 3 years.

Q1FY27 Financials: Why Net Profit Fell 20% Despite Record ₹945 Crore Revenue

Management expects revenue growth to exceed 10% in FY27, breaking out of its historical 10% annual growth trajectory. Quarter 1 is traditionally the company’s softest quarter. Performance is projected to accelerate in Q2 and Q3, supported by improved raw milk availability.

In Q1 FY27, revenue grew by 11% year-on-year to ₹945 crore, supported by 3% overall volume growth. Absolute EBITDA expanded by 6% to ₹70 crore with a margin of 7.4%. Meanwhile, net profit declined by 20% YoY to ₹22 crore. Higher taxation in FY27 compared to Q1 FY26 impacted profit. Profit before tax was flat at ₹29 crore.

Parag Milk Share Price

#3 Heritage Foods: Transitioning Beyond Liquid Milk into Value-Added Dairy

Heritage Foods is one of India’s leading private dairy companies. The company operates on an integrated farm-to-consumer model, collecting milk directly from farmers, processing it, and distributing dairy and nutrition products across India. The company works with over 300,000 farmers across 9 states.

Revenue from Core ‘value-added products’ (curd, paneer, lassi, buttermilk, ice cream, and flavoured milk drinkables) rose by 40% year-on-year to ₹563.6 crore, accounting for 42.1% of revenue. Growth was primarily volume-led, with volumes increasing 35% and price hikes contributing 5.1%.

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The broad Value-Added Products category (all core VAP items, as well as consumer packs of ghee and butter) accounted for 47.2% of revenue. Growth in value-added products came from higher sales volume, including a 26% increase in curd, 33% in paneer, 60% in buttermilk, 98% in lassi, and a 65% increase in ice cream revenue.

Heritage Foods Revenue Mix & Segment Growth (Q1FY27)

Particulars Q1FY27 Revenue Revenue Share YoY Growth Rate Liquid Milk ₹620.7 crore 46.4% +4.5% Core Value-Added Products (VAP) ₹563.6 crore 42.1% +40.0% Consumer Pack Ghee & Butter ₹68.6 crore 5.1% +33.5% Broader VAP (Core VAP + Ghee & Butter) ₹632.2 crore 47.2% +39.0% Others ₹84.1 crore 6.4% +44.5% Total revenue ₹1,338.1 crore 100.0% +17.7% Source: Q1FY27 Investor Presentation

Management aims to grow annual net revenue by 16% to 17% over the long term. The company plans to increase the revenue share of value-added products by 2% to 2.5% each year, targeting a 50% share by FY30. Management aims to reach high single-digit EBITDA margins as milk procurement costs normalise and factory capacity fills up.

How Heritage Foods Is Deploying ₹250 Crore in FY27 Capex into Paneer and Ghee

Heritage Foods has set aside ₹250 crore for capex in FY27. The majority of this investment is going toward building two new processing facilities: one for paneer and another for ghee. These investments build on a newly commissioned ice cream manufacturing plant, which reached 40% capacity utilisation during Q1FY27.

Heritage Foods Q1FY27 Results: Margins Shrink on Raw Material Inflation and Startup Costs

In Q1FY27, it generated revenue of ₹1,338.1 crore, up 18% year-on-year. EBITDA fell 16.2% to ₹61.9 crore as margins shrank from 6.5% to 4.6%. Consequently, net profit declined 38.3% to ₹25 crore. The reduction was caused by raw material inflation, cost pressures, a 42% increase in depreciation and plant startup costs.

Heritage Foods Share Price

Sector Valuations: Does Milky Mist’s 31.6% ROE Justify a 130x P/E Multiple?

The Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of Heritage Foods is better than Parag Milk Foods and Milky Mist, indicating more efficient utilisation of capital. Milky Mist boasts significantly higher Return on Equity amid faster growth. However, Milky Mist has a limited trading history.

From a valuation perspective, Parag Milk Foods trades at a premium to its five-year historical median, while Heritage Foods trades at a discount. However, compared with the industry average, Parag trades at a discount, whereas Heritage and Milky Mist command a premium.

Peer Comparison (X)

Company Price-to-Earnings Multiple Return Ratios Company 5Y Median ROCE (%) ROE (%) Parag Milk 27.5 23.9 13.4 12.1 Milky Mist 130.3 NA 13.6 31.6 Heritage Foods 32.4 87.9 14.8 12.6 Industry 30.2 16.0 16.5 Source: Screener.in (Data as of October 15 2026)

The shift towards value-added dairy products is creating growth opportunities for organised players. Milky Mist derives 100% of its revenue from value-added products, while Parag Milk Foods has increased its VAP share to 73.9%. Heritage Foods is also moving in this direction, with value-added products accounting for 47.2% of revenue in Q1FY27.

The benefits of increasing VAP share will depend on their ability to expand volumes, protect margins and improve capital efficiency. You can keep these names on your watchlist to track their execution. Additionally, you may want to check out the article, “ A dairy IPO doubled in weeks; 2 rivals chasing the same beyond-milk shift ,” in which we discuss two other companies that are moving toward ‘value-added products.’

Disclaimer

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. Only when the data was unavailable did we use an alternative, widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

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